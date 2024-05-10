Interview with the Vampire Season 2: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

AMC’s much-awaited Interview with the Vampire Season 2 is set to premiere on Sunday, May 12, 2024. The show, directed by Rolin Jones, is making a return nearly two years after it was given a green light. Jones is also the man behind the shows Weeds, The Exorcist, and Friday Night Lights.

The gothic horror drama is an adaptation of Anne Rice’s novel of the same name. It follows an interview with a human-turned-vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac, played by Jacob Anderson. The first season of the show was released in October 2022 and the second season is expected to follow the events of the previous season. Interview with the Vampire season 2 is set to be an eight-part series, exclusively available for streaming on AMC and AMC+.

Disclaimer: This article may contain significant spoilers for Interview with the Vampire Season 2.

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 will be released on May 12

The first episode of Interview with the Vampire Season 2, titled What Can The Damned Really Say to the Damned, is set to air on Sunday, May 12, 2024. The upcoming season will have eight episodes, with one episode releasing each Sunday, until the finale on June 30, 2024.

The date and time of release of the first episode will vary in different time zones across the world.

Pacific Time: Sunday, May 12, 2024, 6 pm

Central Time: Sunday, May 12, 2024, 8 pm

Eastern Time: Sunday, May 12, 2024, 9 pm

Greenwich Mean Time: Monday, May 13, 2024, 1 am

Central European Time: Monday, May 13, 2024, 2 am

Indian Standard Time: Monday, May 13, 2024, 6:30 am

Japan/South Korea Time: Monday, May 13, 2024, 10 am

Australian Eastern Time: Monday, May 13, 2024, 11 am

Cast and characters of Interview with the Vampire season 2

Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson will reprise their roles as vampires in season 2 of the show. Delainey Hayles joins as a new face in the cast to play Claudia in Season 2, replacing Bailey Bass who played the young vampire in Season 1.

Below is the complete list of cast members fans can expect to see in Interview with the Vampire Season 2.

Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac (a human-turned-vampire)

Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt (The one who turned Louis into a vampire)

Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy (The journalist who interviews Louis)

Assad Zaman as Rashid/Armand (An ancient vampire)

Delainey Hayles as Claudia (A teen vampire who tried to kill Lestat)

Ben Daniels as Santiago (The leading thespian at the Theatre des Vampires in Paris and Louis’ arch-enemy)

David Constable as Leonard (A TV personality who had a run-in with Daniel Molloy)

Chris Stack as Thomas Anderson

Roxane Duran as Madeleine

John DiMaggio as Alderman Fenwick

Kalyne Coleman as Grace de Pointe du Lac

Rae Dawn Ching as Florence de Pointe du Lac

Steven G Norfleet as Paul de Pointe du Lac

Maura Grace Athari as Antoinette

Najah Bradley as Lily

Damon Duanno as Bruce

Christian Robinson as Levi Freniere

Tony Manna as Mr. Carlo

Xavier Mills as Charlie

Dana Gourrier as Bricktop Williams

Thomas Antony as Olajide as Jonah

What is the plot of Interview with the Vampire Season 2?

The plot of Interview with the Vampire Season 2 features elements of Rice’s novel and the new developments introduced in the first season. The storyline is set in 2022, picking up from the events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and Claudia tried to kill Vampire Lestat. Louis recounts his adventures to journalist Daniel Molloy, including his and Claudia’s quest to the Old World Vampires and going to Paris to discover the Theatre Des Vampires.

Another element that fans can expect from the upcoming season is Louis and Armand’s romantic entanglement.

Where to watch Interview with the Vampire Season 2

Interview with the Vampire is an AMC original, and the second season will be exclusively available on the network and its streaming platform AMC+, simultaneously.

Ahead of the Season 2 release, fans can watch the first season of Interview with the Vampire, which are available to stream on AMC+.

