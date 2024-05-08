Who did Ian Gelder play in ‘Game of Thrones’? Character explored as British star dies aged 74

On Monday, May 6, British actor Ian Gelder passed away at the age of 74. He succumbed to complications arising from bile duct cancer, as reported by several media outlets including Variety and BBC.

His life partner and actor Ben Daniels first confirmed the news of his demise via Instagram. Sharing a picture of both, the All My Sons star wrote in a lengthy and emotional caption –

“It is with huge huge sadness and a heavy heart broken into a million pieces that I’m leaving this post to announce the passing of my darling husband and life partner Ian Gelder.”

For those unaware, Ian Gelder had an acting career spanning over five decades and was known for his role as Kevan Lannister in the HBO series Game of Thrones.

Ian Gelder played the character of Kevan Lannister for 12 episodes

The late actor Ian Gelder appeared as Kevan Lannister in the American fantasy drama series Game of Thrones between 2011 and 2016. He was present in 12 episodes, first appeared in the Season 1 episode titled The Pointy End, and died in the Season 6 episode called The Winds of Winter.

Ser Kevan Lannister was the younger brother of Lord Tywin Lannister (played by Charles Dance) and one of his most reliable, loyal, and trustworthy captains, especially during the War of the Five Kings.

After the death of Tywin at the hands of his nephew Tyrion, Kevan Lannister refused to serve under Cersei Lannister (played by Lena Headey) and be the Master of War and left King’s Landing for Casterly Rock.

Later, when Cersei got imprisoned by the Faith Militant, Kevan Lannister returned and became the Hand of the King and Protector of the Realm under King Tommen Baratheon (played by Dean-Charles Chapman). However, he was soon murdered in the wildfire explosion of the Great Sept of Baelor, which was orchestrated by Cersei herself.

Ser Kevan Lannister was married to Dorna Lannister of House Swyft and was the father of Lancel Lannister, the squire to King Robert Baratheon. He was known for his wise and forthright counsel and for being a loyal and discerning knight to his elder brother.

Two notable episodes where he appeared are A Dance with Dragons, where he was a third-person narrator, and A Storm of Swords, where he was appointed as the Master of Laws to his great nephew, King Joffrey Baratheon.

In brief, looking at Ben Daniel’s tribute to Ian Gelder

Ian Gelder, a veteran actor who contributed to films, television, and stage alike, died on Monday afternoon. The following day, his partner Ben Daniels announced the news of his demise on social media through a heartfelt and tragic post.

He noted how his "darling husband," Gelder, who was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in December 2023, passed away sooner than they had imagined. Daniels also mentioned how he took a career break to care for his partner of 30 years, whom he described as his “absolute rock.”

“He was the kindest, most generous-spirited, and loving human being. He was a wonderful wonderful actor and everyone who worked with him was touched by his heart and light. I honestly don’t know what I’ll do without him by my side. He coped with his dreadful illness with such bravery, with no self-pity. Ever. He was remarkable and will be so missed,” Ben wrote.

The Foundation actor also stated how the picture he shared of them together was taken on Christmas 2023 after Ian Gelder spent three weeks in the hospital, yet showed him in “joy” and “love.” He wrapped up the post by adding, “Rest well, my sweet Chianni.”

For the uninitiated, the late actor last appeared in the BBC One detective series Father Brown earlier this year in the role of Gabriel Hawksworth. His demise came a day after Bernard Hill’s passing, who played the role of Terrence Tymber in Game of Thrones.

