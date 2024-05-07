A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, currently being called only A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, is confirmed to be happening. There were almost too many Game of Thrones spinoffs in the talks, including the ambitious Jon Snow spinoff. With the announcement of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the series has already roped in an exciting addition.

As per the latest report from The Hollywood Reporter, Owen Harris, best known for directing two of the most popular Black Mirror episodes, Be Right Back and San Junipero has joined A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms as an executive producer. Moreover, Owen Harris will also direct the first three episodes of the series. This means that the tone of the series will be set by Owen Harris, which may lead to great results.

Moreover, it has also been revealed that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will feature a six-episode first season, cutting down significantly on the first seasons of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. The change in episode count seems to be tactical as the story of the series is shorter than the other two stories set in Westeros.

What is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms all about?

The upcoming spinoff from George R.R. Martin's extensive universe started with HBO's Game of Thrones, one of the most popular TV shows of all time. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is an adaptation of Martin's 160-page novella, The Hedge Knight, which is slightly different from his other works.

This is because The Hedge Knight follows Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire, Egg, as they navigate pre-Game of Thrones Westeros in a more intimate and closed setting. This story is not based on big wars or fights for the kingdom. Instead, it gives a glimpse at a more ordinary story set in an extraordinary land.

The official synopsis for the show reads:

"A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros … a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends."

The series is written and executive produced by George R.R. Martin and Ira Parker, with Ryan Condal, Vince Gerardis, Owen Harris, and Sarah Bradshaw all set to executive produce.

The series has already cast its two lead roles. Peter Claffey, best known for his work in Vikings: Valhalla, will play the protagonist. Standing at 1.95 m, Claffey will fit right into the role of the tall knight. Dexter Sol Ansell, who has time and again appeared in various roles as a child actor and most recently appeared as young Coriolanus Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, will take on the role of Egg.

More details about A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms are expected soon. Stay tuned.

