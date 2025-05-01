Will there be Sweet Magnolias season 5? Details explored

Sweet Magnolias, Netflix's adaptation of the eponymous novels by New York Times bestselling author Sherryl Woods, premiered on May 19, 2020. The romantic drama has earned a rating of 7.3 on IMDb and 78% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ad

On April 23, 2025, the streaming platform confirmed that Sweet Magnolias has been renewed for season 5. With the news, fans can now look forward to what this next season holds for the characters, Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue, as they continue to navigate through careers, relationships, and family.

Produced by Sheryl J. Anderson and Dan Paulson, in association with Daniel L. Paulson Productions for Netflix, the series has garnered a significant fanbase since its release.

Ad

Trending

What to expect in Sweet Magnolias season 5

Ad

Starring JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie, Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue, and Heather Headley as Helen, Sweet Magnolias has seen these three lifelong friends navigate through numerous hurdles, including career shifts, marriage, divorce, and the sudden deaths of people important to them.

Now, the show's season 5 presents the BFFs with a new conundrum: Maddie's new job offer in a big-time publishing house in Manhattan. How the friends will adjust to these new changes outside their safe space in the Southern town of Serenity remains to be seen.

Ad

Executive producer Sheryl J. Anderson shared with Netflix's Tudum in an interview on February 7, 2025, after the finale of season 4, the reason behind the decision to shift Maddie's base to New York.

She said that the decision was taken so that the upcoming season can highlight women following their dreams despite having to juggle between their families, home lives, and the best friends they will have to leave behind.

"While it’s crucial to have true friends in day-to-day life, it’s priceless to have them supporting you when you leap out of your comfort zone,” she said.

Ad

Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen. (Still via Instagram/@sweetmagnoliasnetflix)

With Maddie's new husband and the three children she had with her late ex-husband, Bill (Chris Klein), this opportunity comes as a surprise and motivates her to make massive new adjustments to her life. However, their friendship will be tested as the women try to continue their margarita nights with one of them in New York City.

Ad

Bill's death also instills the idea in these women that anything can happen at their age, and that one should follow their passions if they want to live life to its fullest.

A recap of Sweet Magnolias season 4

While season 4 had a sweet start for Maddie with her Halloween wedding to Cal Maddox (Justin Bruening), the big shocker of the season that had fans questioning everything was the untimely death of Bill, her ex-husband.

Ad

During the season, Helen reunites with chef Erik (Dion Johnstone). They both had been going in circles for the longest time before making their way back to each other, and finally getting engaged.

Maddie and Cal get married during Halloween. Image via Instagram/@sweetmagnoliasnetflix

Isaac's (Chris Medlin) identity as Bill's illegitimate son is revealed to everyone, causing tensions between the former and his best friend and roommate Noreen (Jamie Lynn Spears).

Ad

Meanwhile, Ty (Carson Rowland) and Annie (Anneliese Judge) acknowledge their feelings for each other. But Annie's college plans in California and Ty's Europe tour with his band present a challenge for this young couple.

While Annie would still come back to Dana Sue's house during college break, Ty will return to Maddie's, who intends to pack up and move to Manhattan. This proves to be a bigger hurdle for this new pair.

Ad

While Netflix has not announced a date for the season 5 release of Sweet Magnolias, production is underway.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Natalie Reddy Natalie is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with a diverse background in fashion, fitness, and content creation. She holds a BA in Fashion Design with Marketing and a NASM certification in personal training.



Her writing journey began in high school with fashion blogs and later expanded into health and fitness content for Sportskeeda's former Health & Fitness division. With seven years of experience, Natalie has contributed to brands like Medicon Leather, Fuel Hub, Zarrel Malaysia, and Shoppr Malaysia, crafting SEO-driven content.



Natalie's notable achievements include interviewing entrepreneur Michael Foley and being featured in Happiest Health magazine for her insights on training for women in their 20s. An extrovert by nature, she enjoys analyzing entertainment trends and understanding audience engagement.



Natalie prioritizes accuracy in her articles by cross-referencing multiple sources and staying unbiased. She admires Sophia Amoruso, having been inspired by her book #GIRLBOSS. Amoruso's journey, from unconventional beginnings to building a successful brand, resonates deeply with Natalie.



Outside of writing, Natalie spends time at a private exercise studio training clients and is also involved in textile sampling for a fashion brand that she is part of. Know More