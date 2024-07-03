Will there be The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin season 2? Explored

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin is a hilarious historical retelling of the adventures of the actual English highwayman who lived during the early 18th century. A poacher, burglar, horse thief, and murderer, Dick Turpin’s life has often been romanticized after he was executed for horse theft back in 1739, at Knavesmire in New Yorkshire.

Regardless, the Apple TV+ series opts for a fictitious take on his life and stars comedian/actor Noel Fielding in the titular role. The show was released in March 2024 with a first season which included a total of six episodes.

Currently boasting a 7 rating on IMDb, the historical comedy is now set to return for a season 2, as Apple TV+ recently announced a renewal.

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin has the following official synopsis on IMDb:

“A reluctant leader of a gang of rogues sets out on a series of wild adventures, all while trying to outwit the corrupt lawman and "thief-taker" Jonathan Wilde.”

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin will return for season 2

In addition to Noel Fielding, the series is littered with a range of British comedians and stars such as Ellie White, Marc Wootton, Hugh Benneville, and Asim Chaudhry, among others. While the series boasts an off-beat humor that might not be everybody’s cup of tea, it has gained an avid following despite the mixed reviews.

That has proved enough for a renewal, as Apple TV+ claimed that season 2 will also include “a host of great British comedy talent.” Regardless, the most obvious attraction on show is none other than Noel Fielding, who has previously been seen in a range of hilarious roles across TV series and movies. Fielding’s past roles have come in some hit comedies, such as The IT Crowd, Nathan Barley, and Never Mind the Buzzcocks.

The 51-year-old is known for his awkward, almost ridiculous comedy which has gained him both critical acclaim and praise from fans. The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin not only has his unique style on full display but also boasts an impressive set of creators.

The series has been directed by Ben Palmer and George Kane, with the concept itself created by the likes of Claire Downes, Ian Jarvis, and Stuart Lane.

However, Apple TV+ has merely announced that the series has been renewed for a season 2, with no specific details about the plot having been revealed thus far. Season 1 saw Dick Turpin form his fan of rogues as they are pursued continuously by Jonathan Wilde, played by Hugh Bonneville, apart from the criminal organization called The Syndicate.

Season 2 of The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin can be expected to introduce a range of new characters with further details about the plot expected to be revealed in due time. The series itself has been announced at a time when Apple TV+ has been working to further develop its own portfolio of titles.

Moreover, the second season of The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin can be expected to have the same kind of humor which was evident in the first iteration and will once again showcase Fielding in his comedic element. Further details about the upcoming season of The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin can be expected to be revealed eventually.

