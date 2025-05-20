Will there be The Last of Us season 4? Renewal status and more

The Last of Us season 4 is a long way off, with the series still in the tail end of the second season. However, with the season 2 finale slated to release on Sunday, May 25, 2025, the show's creators, Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, gave fans a glimpse into the future of the series.

Starring Bella Ramsey, Pedro Pascal, Isabela Merced, Joe Pantoliano, and Catherine O'Hara, The Last of Us season 2 of the series revolves around Joel's death, played by Pascal, and the revenge in its aftermath. Season 3 has been confirmed in advance, even before the second season premiered in April, which was good news for fans.

Now, even more hopeful news comes to those who want more of the HBO hit series, as show creators have teased that the story could extend beyond the confirmed season 3. While it's not official yet, in an interview with Collider, Mazin said that The Last of Us season 4 may be needed to complete the narrative.

Series co-creator thinks The Last of Us season 4 is necessary

In a one-on-one interview with Collider, following the release of The Last of Us season 2 episode 6 on Sunday, May 18, 2025, Craig Mazin teased the possibility of a The Last of Us season 4 to properly conclude the story.

In the interview, Mazin explained:

"There's no way to complete this narrative in a third season. Hopefully, we'll earn our keep enough to come back and finish it in a fourth. That's the most likely outcome."

The show's first season had nine episodes, with the second only seven. However, according to Mazin, there's a "decent chance" that the third season would be longer. With the show's current shortened season, it would likely require two more to wrap things up, opening the chance for a 3rd and 4th season.

It's not the first time the series co-creator has shared the same hopeful outlook for the HBO hit series. In an exclusive interview with Deadline, published on June 5, 2024, Mazin teased the chance of making The Last of Us season 4. He said that "one thing is absolutely for sure," they won't be able to fit the remaining story after season 2 in just one more season.

He further added:

"Season 3 will be significantly larger. And indeed, the story may require season 4."

With that said, only The Last of Us season 3 is confirmed at the time of writing, despite the show's co-creator's opinion about the requirement of a fourth season.

What has HBO said about a possible The Last of Us season 4?

While there is no official green light for The Last of Us season 4, HBO has previously hinted at the end of the series, which could happen in season 4. In a Deadline interview, published on February 12, 2025, HBO EVP Francesca Orsi said:

"We don't have a complete or final plan, but I think it's looking like four seasons. I would want to confirm that, but it's looking like this season (season 2) and then two more seasons after this and we're done."

As the HBO executive stated, fans will have to wait and see where HBO decides to take The Last of Us in its future seasons. As for any potential storylines, if a fourth season is to happen, it will still depend on what's left of the story after the third season, which doesn't have a release window yet.

According to The Last of Us star Isabela Merced, as reported by Forbes, season 3 filming is not expected to begin until all the way in 2026. If that is the case, the third season will be premiering sometime in 2027.

The Last of Us is currently in its second season, which is now streaming on Max, with new episodes being released every week on Sundays. The complete installment of the first season can also be watched on the streaming platform with a subscription.

