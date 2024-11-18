Will there be Tulsa King season 3? Everything we know so far

Fans of Sylvester Stallone are wondering whether there will be Tulsa King season 3. The finale of season 2 of the popular show aired on Paramount+ on November 17, 2024. Although the finale convincingly concludes most plot and character elements of the story, plenty still remains to be explored in a potential third season.

Paramount has not yet officially announced Tulsa King season 3, but judging by what the cast members have said over the past few weeks, production for season 3 seems to be already underway. Additionally, season 2 ends with a cliffhanger that teases a subsequent season.

Tulsa King has become a massively popular show on the platform, earning both critical and popular acclaim. Therefore, there is no reason for Paramount to cancel the show. Instead, more projects related to the story seem likely.

Trending

Tulsa King season 3 is happening most probably

Studios often take some time before announcing the production of the next season of a show. This has been the case for Tulsa King, with the finale of its last season having been released only recently.

However, several cast members have given out key information in various interviews and social media posts over the past few weeks. Sylvester Stallone himself made a post on his Instagram account on September 25, 2024, a few days after the premiere of season 2 on September 15, 2024.

In the post, the veteran actor thanked his fans as well as his fellow cast and crew members for making the show a huge success. The post ended with the following line:

“...we are working on the third season at this moment.”

Stallone is not the only cast member who has hinted at the strong possibility of Tulsa King season 3. Speaking to Collider on November 16, 2024, Frank Grillo, who plays Bill Bevilaqua in season 2, said:

“And it looks like we’re going to go do Season 3.”

Similarly, in a recent interview with RadioTimes on November 15, 2024, Tatiana Zappardino, who plays Dwight's daughter Tina Manfredi in the series, remarked:

"All the sets are held, so I feel like they want to jump into a season 3. But you have to wait for the numbers to come back in. Apparently the numbers are good and people are liking the show, so I have no doubt there's going to be a season 3."

However, the actress also cautioned that she could not “confirm” the renewal just yet. She added:

"I don't have actual emails saying, 'Congratulations.'"

Thus, despite there not being an official confirmation to that effect, it seems that Tulsa King season 3 might indeed be happening, after all.

Read More: Tulsa King season 2 episode 7 ending explained: What has Tyson done?

There are ample elements for Tulsa King season 3 to deal with

Should there be another season of Tulsa King, there are enough elements from season 2 to explore.

Season 2’s cliffhanger might receive some clarification

Tulsa King season 2 ends with Dwight getting arrested in the middle of the night in what appears to be a secret mission. Is he being detained by the FBI to help them keep an eye on Bevilaqua? How will this arrest affect the General’s own businesses? All these questions may be addressed in a potential third season.

Read More: Tulsa King season 2 finale ending explained: What happens to the General at the end?

What about Dwight’s relationship with his daughter?

Midway through season 2, Dwight asked his daughter Tina to leave Tulsa and return to New York since a violent gang had broken out in the town, instigated by Jackie Ming's actions. Tulsa King season 3 might show the reconciliation between father and daughter, especially if he chooses to help the law fight mob bosses like Bill.

Read More: Tulsa King season 2 episode 9 ending explained: What happens to Jackie Ming in the end?

There is the question of leadership

In the finale of season 2, Bill kills Chickie, essentially eliminating Chickie’s entire family from the New York mafia. Will Dwight finally return to New York and sit on the throne of the mafia leader? If not, who will? Vince seems to be the strongest contender, but there will surely be rivals. Tulsa King season 3 may shed light on this as well.

Read More: Tulsa King season 2 episode 8 ending explained: Who gets shot at the end?

Stay tuned for more updates on Tulsa King season 3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback