Win or Lose complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive 

After leaving its indelible mark on the film industry, Pixar Animation Studios has now presented fans with the TV series Win or Lose. Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates have created, written, and directed the show. The project was officially in production in 2020 and has now been finally released.

The show premiered on February 19, 2025, on Disney+. The series follows the individual stories of a middle school softball team who are preparing for an upcoming championship game.

This marks Pixar's first original TV series and explores themes of perspective, teamwork, self-doubt, and personal growth. It has a total of 8 episodes and has a double-episode release schedule.

When do the episodes of Win or Lose release?

Win or Lose premiered on Disney+ with the first two episodes on February 19, 2025. The show chronicles the story of a co-ed middle school softball team called the Pickles in the week leading up to their championship game. Each episode is from the perspective of a different character and shows their reactions to the same events.

The duration of each episode is approximately 20 minutes. The complete release schedule of the animated TV series is listed below:

Episodes Title Date Episode 1 Coach's Kid February 19, 2025 Episode 2 Blue February 19, 2025 Episode 3 Raspberry February 26, 2025 Episode 4 Pickle February 26, 2025 Episode 5 Steal March 5, 2025 Episode 6 Mixed Signals March 5, 2025 Episode 7 I Got It March 12, 2025 Episode 8 Home March 12, 2025

Cast and characters of Win or Lose

A still from Win or Lose (Image via YouTube/Pixar)

The series chronicles the perspectives of not only the participants but also the parents of these participants and the umpire. Here is a list of the cast members and the characters they play in the show:

Will Forte as Coach Dan, the coach of the Pickles, and Laurie’s father.

Izaac Wang as Yuwen, the Pickles’ selfish pitcher.

Jo Firestone as Sweaty.

Milan Ray as Rochelle, the Pickles’ catcher.

Josh Thomson as Frank.

Erin Keif as Lena, a local coffee barista and Frank’s friend.

Rosie Foss as Laurie, the Pickles’ right fielder, and Coach Dan's daughter.

Rosa Salazar as Vanessa, Rochelle's single mother.

Chanel Stewart as Kai, the Pickles’ highly talented center fielder

Dorien Watson as Ira, Taylor's younger brother.

Lil Rel Howery as James, Kai's father.

Direction and Production

Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates, who have co-created, directed and executive produced this series, are first-time directors. They have previously worked together on Turning Red, another Pixar Animation. David Lally is the producer of the show.

Other executive producers of the show are Lindsey Collins, Andrew Stanton, Pete Docter, and Lally. While Patrick Lin and Brian Boyd are the cinematographers, Brendan Beesley, Brandon Kern, and Tom Zach are the animators of the show.

What was the inspiration behind Win or Lose?

A still from Win or Lose (Image via YouTube/Pixar)

Hobson and Yates came up with the idea for this series while they were working on another of Pixar's movies. During an interview with Cartoon Brew reported in an article dated July 7, 2023, Yates recalled:

Me and Carrie [Hobson] were officemates on Toy Story 4 and a lot of times we would come out of a meeting with different impressions of how that meeting went. That was something that really fascinated us. It’s interesting that you can both be in the same room and experience something completely different.

Hobson added:

[We] wanted to explore the idea that everyone has a different perspective in life, so what if you could walk in someone else’s shoes?

Producer David Lally stated that creating animation for a duration longer than a feature film and telling the story from the perspective of 8 different protagonists were some of the challenges they faced.

Win or Lose is available for streaming on Disney+.

