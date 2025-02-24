Win or Lose episodes 3 and 4: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Win or Lose episodes 3 and 4 are all set to release this week. The new collaboration between Disney and Pixar will be releasing its third and fourth episode on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, on Disney+, and are titled Raspberry and Pickle. Given that each episode of the show focuses on a specific character, fans can expect this week to focus on Rochelle and Vanessa.

Going into Win or Lose episode 3, fans can expect to learn more about Rochelle and Vanessa and exactly who they are. Aside from that, fans can also see more of Pickles' team dynamic and how the relationship between these character further continues to build up over the course of the show.

Win or Lose episodes 3 and 4 release timing explored

Win or Lose episodes 3 and 4 will release on Disney+ on February 26, 2025, at 12 am Pacific Standard Time in the U.S.A. However, the episode will premiere at a different time in different regions.

Here is when fans can expect the show to premiere in their time zone.

Date Time Zone Wednesday, February 26, 2025 12:00 am Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, February 26, 2025 03:00 am Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, February 26, 2025 08:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, February 26, 2025 01:30 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday, February 26, 2025 06:00 am Australian Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, February 26, 2025 09:00 am Central European Time

Where to watch Win or Lose episodes 3 and 4?

Fans can tune in for Win or Lose episodes 3 and 4 on Disney+ in the United States of America and the other regions the service is available in. However, to watch the animated show in Pixar, fans will need a valid subscription to the service.

For those who already have a subscription, the show will be available to them at no further cost.

Recap of Win or Lose episodes 1 and 2

Episode 1 - Coach's Kid

The episode focuses on Laurie and her issues with anxiety. Due to her being bad at softball, she tries impressing her father who is the coach of the team. However, her anxiety leads to the creation of a sweat-like monster called Sweaty and it constantly demotivates her. She then fully commits herself to getting better at the game, but during practice accidentally injures Kai.

During a softball game, Sweaty ends up growing even bigger in size and Laurie's fater is able to notice that her daughter isn't doing well. He then calls a timeout and checks up on her.

He gives her a pep talk where she realizes that she may be bad at softball, but she can still contribute to the game in a meaningful way and this leads to Sweaty going away. At the end of the episode, she gets hit by the ball.

Episode 2 - Blue

The episode focuses on Frank, the umpire and a teacher at the school. While he presents a prideful persona, he is going to through a rough patch after recently ending his relationship with his girlfriend Monica, who is also a teacher at the school, because he can't commit to getting married. He then starts using a dating app reccomended to him by the school's janitor Francis.

While he seems to be connecting with a woman, at a parent-teacher press conference he is convinced by Rochelle's mother Vanessa to reconcile with Monica. However, Frank ends up finding out Monica has gotten engaged to someone else and this leaves him deeply saddened.

What can fans expect from Win or Lose episodes 3 and 4?

As previously stated, going into Win or Lose episodes 3 and 4, fans can expect to see more of Rochelle and Vanessa. In the show, Rochelle is Pickles' catcher and episode 3 will see her going through a bad day. She is a student filled with excellence and confidence, however, like every other episode, it will focus on a specific quirk about her.

Same goes for Vanessa too - as episode 4 will focus on her. She is Rochelle's mother and is a single mom as well. However, the details about her episode are still yet to be revealed.

For further updates on Win or Lose episodes 3 and 4, stay tuned with us.

