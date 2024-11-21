Wizards Beyond Waverly Place episodes 9 and 10: Release date, where to watch, plot and more 

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place premiered on October 29, 2024, and is the acclaimed spin-off of the beloved Disney series Wizards of Waverly Place. Meanwhile, episode 9 is set to air on November 22, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on Disney Channel and episode 10 will air on 8:30 p.m. ET.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place follows Justin Russo, now an adult living in Staten Island with his mortal wife Giada and their two sons, Roman and Milo. His quiet life takes a magical turn when his sister Alex asks him to mentor Billie, a young wizard-in-training.

Justin balances family life and his new magical duties as a mentor to protect the Wizard World. The series blends humor, heart, and magical adventures to explore the Russo family's evolution and the next generation of wizards.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place: Looking into release date, time, and where to watch

Episodes 9 and 10 of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will premiere on Disney Channel on Friday, November 22, 2024. Episode 9, titled Wiz-Taken Identity, will air at 8:00 p.m. ET, followed by episode 10, Ain't Gnome Party Like a Wizard Party, at 8:30 p.m. ET. Fans can catch these episodes the next day on Disney+ starting at 12:00 a.m. PT.

To stream the series, viewers can subscribe to Disney+ for $9.99 per month or opt for the Disney Bundle Duo Basic plan, which includes Hulu, for $10.00 per month.

Plot of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place picks up years after the original series, focusing on Justin Russo's transition into adulthood. Now living a quiet life in Staten Island with his wife, Giada (Mimi Gianopulos), and their two sons, Roman (Alkaio Thiele) and Milo (Max Matenko).

Justin is thrust back into the magical world when his sister Alex asks for his help. He takes on the role of mentor to Billie, a young wizard-in-training, played by Janice LeAnn Brown.

The series explores Justin's struggle to balance his responsibilities as a father, husband, and wizard mentor. Each episode weaves humor, family values, and magical mischief, bringing both new and returning viewers a heartfelt continuation of the Russo family's story.

Episode 9 and 10 plot highlights

In episode 9, Wiz-Taken Identity, Justin faces a crisis when a magical mishap creates chaos in both his family and the wizard world. Episode 10, Ain't Gnome Party Like a Wizard Party, introduces a new challenge as Billie’s training intensifies.

Justin must confront his past and embrace his role as a mentor, while the family navigates new magical dynamics.

Cast and characters

The cast of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place includes:

David Henrie as Justin Russo, the principal character navigating family life and wizardry.

Selena Gomez as Alex Russo, who holds a seat on the Wizard Tribunal.

Janice LeAnn Brown as Billie, a young wizard under Justin’s mentorship.

Mimi Gianopulos as Giada Russo, Justin’s mortal wife and investigative reporter.

Alkaio Thiele as Roman Russo, Justin’s oldest son.

Max Matenko as Milo Russo, Justin’s youngest son.

Taylor Cora as Winter, Billie’s best friend.

Returning guest stars include Maria Canals-Barrera as Theresa Russo and David DeLuise as Jerry Russo, the Russo siblings' parents.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is available to stream on Disney+.

