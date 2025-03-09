“Wokeness ruins EVERYTHING…”: Controversy sparks over Severus Snape’s casting as fans campaign for Adam Driver

Severus Snape is one of the most iconic characters in the Harry Potter series. His complex personality, tragic backstory, and ultimate redemption made him a fan favorite. Originally performed by Alan Rickman in the film series, Snape was known for his austere style, caustic wit, and great love for Lily Potter.

His character changed over the series from a perceived antagonist to a misinterpreted hero. Rickman's performance has been much praised by fans, thus any possible recasting is a hot issue of discussion.

Online debates have erupted over Severus Snape's casting in HBO's Harry Potter TV series. The role is reportedly being considered for British actor Paapa Essiedu. Some like his acting, but others say he doesn't look like Snape from the books. Many think Adam Driver would be better because of his brooding style and resemblance to Rickman.

The internet reaction has been overwhelming. Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has been flooded with comments from fans expressing their disappointment.

One of the most viral reactions stated,

"Wokeness ruins EVERYTHING…"

This comment set the tone for further backlash. While some users questioned the need of the series overall, others attacked the change from the look of the original character. While some defended Essiedu by stressing his acting ability, most voiced annoyance over the choice of cast.

Fans have been vocal about their dissatisfaction.

"I have nothing against Paapa Essiedu, I’m sure he’s a great actor, but… I say this as the huge Harry Potter fan that I am, this series is completely unnecessary, and also no one can do what Alan Rickman did," one user posted.

This sentiment was echoed by others who believe that no actor can replace Rickman’s performance.

Another user wrote,

"Paapa Essiedu can not play Severus Snape, you are ruining @jk_rowling wizarding world by not doing right to the character’s appearance in the books. Have Paapa Essiedu play Kingsley Shacklebolt. Do not be woke and diversify the characters."

This comment highlighted the ongoing debate about race and authenticity in casting.

A different post read,

"Is anyone surprised the Harry Potter TV show took the woke and inclusive road?"

Others pointed out financial constraints, with one fan stating,

"Max isn’t paying Adam Driver money for a TV series."

This argument suggested that budget considerations influenced the decision, preventing the hiring of a high-profile actor like Driver.

Meanwhile, some fans expressed their disappointment about missing out on Driver as Severus Snape.

"OMG, I have no clue about the other actor, but Adam Driver would’ve been the most perfect Snape!!!", One tweet read.

Supporters of Driver see him as the best choice due to his ability to portray intense and dark characters.

All about the character Severus Snape

Severus Snape was created by J.K. Rowling and became one of the most layered characters in the series. At first presented as a frigid and merciless teacher, he turned out to be a tragic hero. He betrayed Voldemort and shielded Harry Potter since he was in love with Lily Potter.

Snape had a hooked nose, greasy hair, and distinctive black robes. A potions master, an occlumency master, and a double agent, he died to stop Voldemort. Alan Rickman played Snape brilliantly, making him hard to follow.

Everything to know about Adam Driver

Adam Driver became well-known for acting as Kylo Ren in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. For dark and challenging roles, his deep voice, tall frame, and brooding expressions have made him a fan-favorite.

Nominated for several Academy Awards, the actor has shown he can portray emotionally charged characters. Because of his remarkable resemblance to Alan Rickman and his capacity to portray depth and emotion, many supporters think Severus Snape would be the ideal fit. Given Driver's inclination for movies over television, it seems doubtful that he will accept the post even with fan demand.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on upcoming HBO releases as the year progresses.

