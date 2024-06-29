Worst Roommate Ever: What happened to Tammy Fritz and where is she now?

Netflix’s docu-series Worst Roommate Ever has returned with more stories of dangerous living situations. The third episode of Season 2, Burning Down the House, tells the story of James “Bo” Bowden, a veteran who befriended fellow soldier Rich Fritz. After Rich's death, his widow, Tammy Fritz, invited Bowden to live with her and her son, Christian.

However, the situation quickly turned disastrous, with Tammy Fritz was convicted of attempted first-degree murder, solicitation of attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit murder. She received a 48-year prison sentence and remains incarcerated today at the Denver Women’s Correctional Facility.

Tammy Fritz drugged Bowden and orchestrated a house fire, to gain the benefit from a life insurance policy she had taken out in his name. Here's what the official synopsis of Worst Roommate Ever season 2 episode 3 featuring Tammy Fritz on Netflix reads,

Trending

"Veteran James "Bo" Bowden moves in with his army friend's widow, Tammy, to help care for her son and soon experiences a series of deadly accidents."

Exploring what happened to Tammy Fritz on Worst Roommate Ever and where she is now

Tammy Fritz got 48 years of imprisonment after her conviction. She is still serving time behind bars because she was found guilty of attempted first-degree murder among other charges. Her fraudulent use of life insurance policies involving Bowden and her plan to kill him resulted in this arrest.

Despite the severity of her crimes, Fritz maintains some contact with her son, Christian, but he is cautious about engaging with her beyond phone calls due to safety concerns.

Read more: Will there be Worst Roommate Ever 3? Everything you need to know

What did Tammy Fritz do on Worst Roommate Ever?

What did Tammy Fritz do (Image Via Netflix)

At first glance it seems like tampering with small issues; however, most of her activities were detrimental. For instance, she fraudulently gained control of Bowden’s personal and financial records using the pretext that she was assisting him.

Suspicion arose when Bowden experienced a series of alarming incidents, including being drugged and waking up to a house fire. In 2009, a brutal attack left Bowden with severe injuries, including a traumatic brain injury. Further investigation revealed that Fritz had taken out a life insurance policy on Bowden, naming herself as the beneficiary.

Fritz’s criminal activities did not stop at fraud and manipulation. She was involved in a more sinister plot to murder Bowden, planning to collect the insurance money. Her mother even claimed in a recorded conversation that she had tried to arrange Bowden’s murder for hire. This plot led to her eventual arrest and conviction.

Who Is Bo Bowden on Worst Roommate Ever and what happened to him?

James Bo Bowden, a veteran who served with Rich Fritz, found himself in a precarious situation when he moved in with Rich's mother, Tammy Fritz, and younger brother, Christian, after Rich’s death.

Bowden formed a strong bond with Christian, acting as a big brother figure to him. Despite their close relationship, Bowden faced a series of dangerous events orchestrated by Tammy.

These included being drugged, experiencing a house fire, and ultimately being brutally attacked, resulting in severe injuries and a traumatic brain injury.

After the attack, Bowden required extensive speech and physical therapy. He eventually moved back to Alaska to recover and rebuild his life. Despite the traumatic events, Bowden remains a significant part of Christian’s life, maintaining a bond that endures to this day. His resilience and commitment to Christian highlight the strength of their relationship, despite the chaos caused by Tammy Fritz.

Read more: 5 documentaries that are similar to Worst Roommate Ever

The episode Burning Down the House from Worst Roommate Ever, currently streaming on Netflix provides a chilling insight into the dangerous dynamics that can unfold in seemingly benign living situations.