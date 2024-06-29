The second season of Worst Roommate Ever became available for streaming on Netflix on June 26, 2024. Following the success of the first season, which was released in 2022, the true crime documentary is back with 4 new episodes. The official synopsis of season 2 of the documentary reads:

"Roommate wanted? Desperation leads to danger — and even death — in one's own home as real-life nightmares of con artists, criminals and killers unfold."

Like the first season, this season also depicts chilling stories of unsuspecting individuals falling victim to the malice of roommates who turn dangerous unexpectedly. Viewers of the docuseries can further discover a variety of shows similar to Worst Roommate Ever, that they can binge-watch.

5 documentaries that are similar to Worst Roommate Ever

1) Demons & Saviors

A still from Demons and Saviors (Image via Youtube/ABC News)

The official synopsis of this Hulu series reads:

"Investigating the conspiracy behind Christina Boyer, the woman convicted of murdering her three-year-old daughter; thirty years into a life sentence, Christina still proclaims her innocence."

As seen in Worst Roommate Ever, here, too, a criminal act is committed by an unexpected individual. This documentary tells the story of Christina Boyer who was convicted of murdering her 3-year-old daughter. Initially, it is thought that Boyer is innocent.

However, as the investigation rolls on, startling details begin to emerge. This three-episode documentary ran for a single season in 2023. It is available to watch on Hulu.

2) Crime Scene: The Vanishing At The Cecil Hotel

A still from Crime Scene (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

This 2021 documentary from Netflix is known for its unflinching portrayal of violence and gore, and like Worst Roommate Ever, the mystery of the crime rises to a suspenseful crescendo. The official synopsis reads:

"The notorious Cecil Hotel grows in infamy when guest Elisa Lam vanishes. From the creator of "The Ted Bundy Tapes," a dive into crime's darkest places."

Created by Joe Berlinger (famous for Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich and The Ted Bundy Tapes), it deals with the mysterious disappearance and death of a young woman when she was staying at Los Angeles' Cecil Hotel.

3) Catching Killers

A still from Catching Killers (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Fans of true crime documentaries are sure to enjoy this Netflix documentary as it shows the perspectives of the culprits by focusing on the investigations conducted by the police. The official synopsis is:

"The investigators behind infamous serial killer cases reveal the harrowing, chilling details of their extraordinary efforts in this true crime series."

Worst Roommate Ever often shocks its viewers as they are left guessing what motives could drive the criminals to do what they eventually do. This documentary is a fascinating study into what may possibly go through inside the minds of criminals, and how they are actually caught.

4) The Keepers

A still from The Keepers (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

This 2017 slow-burn documentary from Netflix starts with a seemingly straightforward murder case but as the investigation goes on, newer details emerge that show how the murder case was just a cover-up done to shelter the faults of entire institutions. The official synopsis summarizes:

"This docuseries examines the decades-old murder of Sister Catherine Cesnik and its suspected link to a priest accused of abuse."

Like Worst Roommate Ever, this seven-episode show directed by Ryan White explores how allegedly simple criminal acts may have deeper motives propelling the criminals.

5) The Jinx

A still from The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst (Image from YouTube/HBO UK)

This HBO documentary is intriguing for several reasons. It deals with the New York real estate heir Robert Durst, who was convicted of murder when the season started airing in 2015.

During the filming of the first season, several details came up that confirmed Durst's involvement in the murder of writer Susan Berman in 2000. As a result, one day before the finale hit the screens, Durst was arrested and taken to prison.

The six-episode season 2 was released in 2024 and it covers the the eight years since 2015. The official synopsis of season 2, which can be streamed on Max (formerly known as HBO Max), reads:

"The Jinx – Part Two is a six-episode continuation of the groundbreaking, Emmy-winning docuseries The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst from acclaimed director Andrew Jarecki."

It further read:

"In Part Two, the filmmakers continue their investigation, sharing previously hidden material, Robert Durst's prison calls, and interviews with witnesses who had not come forward until now."

More about Worst Roommate Ever season 2

The second season of the documentary is directed by Cynthia Childs. The executive producers include Jason Blum, Gretchen Palek, Jeremy Gold, and Scoop Wassterstein, among others.

The 4 episodes of the series are titled My BFF Tried to Kill Me, Housemate from Hell, Burning Down the House, and The Lethal Landlord.

