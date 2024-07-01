4 surprising facts from Worst Roommate Ever Season 1

Worst Roommate Ever is a gripping docuseries that delves into the terrifying true stories of roommates who turn deadly. Directed by Cynthia Childs, season one released on 1 March 2022, and season 2, on June 26, 2024. The series takes viewers through the disturbing accounts of seemingly ordinary people whose actions lead to uncanny consequences.

This Blumhouse production unravels tales of deceit, violence, and betrayal, reminding viewers of the importance of knowing who you live with.

The series depicts shocking real-life incidents involving roommates tearing families apart. Worst Roommate Ever, now streaming, continues to attract audiences with its intense and unsettling stories. The stories are darker, the stakes higher, and the outcomes more tragic this season, showing how fragile trust is in close quarters.

Based on true events, the show sources its material from actual cases, which takes a dip into the psyche of dangerous individuals.

The real-life cases address stranger relationships and human nature, from clogging toilets to global cons to backyard burials. These facts from Worst Roommate Ever underscore the series' disturbing nature.

Worst Roommate Ever: Surprising facts you should know about

Puente killed several tenants to steal their Social Security checks (image via Netflix)

1) Puente killed several tenants to steal their Social Security checks (Season 1)

One of the most surprising facts about Worst Roommate Ever is about Dorothea Puente a prominent Sacramento resident in the 1980s. She ran a shelter for homeless people but killed many tenants to steal their Social Security checks.

In 1988, after a resident with disabilities went missing, police found seven bodies buried in her backyard. Puente was accused of nine murders and found guilty of three, while the jury couldn't decide on the other six. She died in prison in March 2011, still claiming her innocence.

2) Youssef Khater conducted scams across Denmark, Brazil, and Chile. (Season 1)

Youssef Khater's story of global cons Worst Roommate Ever (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

Youssef Khater from Worst Roommate Ever, ran global schemes in Denmark, Brazil, and Chile. Texas Monthly exposed him in 2015.

Khater was a marathon runner from Lebanon. He allegedly convinced Palestinian ex-pats in Denmark that he ought to be an underprivileged Palestinian and needed help raising funds to run a “jungle” marathon in Brazil.

In Brazil, he convinced an English runner to lend him money to invest in property under the guise of paying it back. Khater then went to Chile and worked at a long-term hostel, where he made up heroic Danish special forces feats. After Callie, an American, took a room, his grift ended.

He tried to leave the country after setting her up for theft, attacking her, and abandoning her for death. His plan turned out to be unsuccessful, and she lived. Khater was sent to Denmark after serving a short term in Chile for trying to kill someone. When his time in jail in Denmark was over, he went to Costa Rica. As shown in Worst Roommate Ever, no one knows where he is right now.

3) K.C. Joy found guilty of killing Maribel Ramos in 2014 (Season 1)

K.C. Joy Found Guilty of Killing Maribel Ramos in 2014 (Image via Netflix)

K.C. Joy killed Maribel Ramos in 2014, according to news sources. After her mother died, Ramos needed a roommate to survive. Little did she expect mild-mannered Joy to become obsessed with Ramos and spend over $10,000 on plastic surgery to look younger and more attractive to her. When those feelings were lost, disaster struck. Joy quit rent and refused to leave.

Ramos called the police to report a dangerous situation. Suspiciously, she vanished quickly. Authorities monitored Joy for suspicious activity besides his internet activity on a library computer. They found that Joy did research following an online map for Ramos' regular walking spot, where police found his body. In the same year, Joy was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 15 to life.

4) Bachman fooled renters with fake names and caused chaos (Season 1)

Serial squatter Jamison Bachman used fake identities to scam renters, clogging toilets with kitty litter, stealing light bulbs, and evicting owners with dubious legal tactics. He also violently attacked a roommate with a serrated knife.

After being arrested for murdering his brother, bullets were found in his room, suggesting more sinister plans. Bachman committed suicide in jail in 2017 while awaiting trial.

Worst Roommate Ever highlights the dangers of close quarters. The episodes present unsettling truths about the neighbors, turning everyday life into horror. The show also teaches viewers about the right roommate selection and how vigilant one must be during the process.

Catch season 2 on Netflix.

