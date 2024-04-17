X-Men '97 episode 6 ending explained: Is Professor X alive? Details explored

After last week's tragic outing, X-Men '97 episode 6 shocked viewers with the huge revelation that Charles Xavier is indeed alive. While the majority of the main X-Men team didn't show up in this installment of the show, this week solely focused on Storm and a returning Charles Xavier, and also revealed who was behind the attacks on the mutants in Genosha last week.

X-Men '97 episode 6 took a huge cosmic turn by taking viewers to space and highlighting that Charles Xavier is set to marry Lilandra and be accepted into the Shi'ar empire. On Storm's side of things, it developed her story with Forge and also gave a clear answer about who the Adversary is. By the end of the episode, fans got to see the mutant receive her powers too.

All in all, episode 6 set up the upcoming final few installments for season 1 in a huge way.

Professor X is revealed to be alive in X-Men '97 episode 6

The end of X-Men: The Animated Series saw Charles Xavier lying on his death bed and being taken into space to be treated by Lilandra. While his death was never confirmed, it was implied and fans originally believed that the X-Men leader had passed away. However, the opening moments of X-Men '97 episode 6 confirmed the fact that Lilandra's treatment worked and Charles Xavier is alive and well.

Charles was seen being able to walk thanks to the Shi'ar equipping him with robotic legs and was set to marry Lilandra. However, her sister Deathbird was very much against the marriage due to her hatred of humans and contested that if Charles was to marry Lilandra, he had to let go of all his memories of Earth.

Charles accepts Deathbird's request in X-Men '97 episode 6

While Charles was against the idea of forgetting his roots on Earth, his love for Lilandra convinced him to go ahead with Deathbird's request. However, when it came to forgetting the X-Men, he tapped into his psychic powers and decided to teach the Shi'ar people that humans can very much co-exist with them.

However, while doing so, he received a haunting vision about his X-Men being in trouble back home. His fear was personified when he saw a vision of Gambit who later burnt into flames in front of him.

Realizing that something had gone wrong on Earth, Charles told Lilandra that he needed to return to his planet and aid his X-Men once again.

Storm gains back her powers in X-Men '97 episode 6

X-Men '97 episode 6 also focused on Storm. After Forge was bitten by the Adversary, Ororo was forced to embark on a mission to acquire a cactus that could heal his wounds. However, the Adversary kept haunting her, which made the task at hand difficult.

It was later revealed that the Adversary was a manifestation of Storm's desire to turn into a human. She quickly learned that while X-Cutioner's blast might have rendered her powerless, she also created the issue for herself by thinking that being a human was a tempting idea.

Following this, Storm was reunited with her powers and became a mutant at the end of X-Men '97 episode 6.

X-Men '97 episode 6 reveals the villain behind the Genosha attacks

In the latest episode, fans also finally learned who was responsible for the attacks on Genosha, and it was none other than Mr. Sinister. He executed the plan by manipulating Boliver Trask and was later teased that he had bigger plans as well.

It is currently unclear what those plans are and fans can learn more about them in the coming weeks with X-Men '97 finally heading into its second half. X-Men '97 episode 6 is currently available to stream on Disney+.

