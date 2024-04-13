Who is the Adversary in X-Men'97? Explained

X-Men'97 episode 4 arrived on April 3, 2024, and brought with it a creepy new villain with supernatural powers spanning multiple dimensions and planes of existence. A demon in the form of an owl, the Adversary, may prove to be one of the most potent villains that the X-Men will need to fight together. He is a supervillain who can move across dimensions and summon other supernatural creatures at will.

While not a new name in the X-Men universe, the Adversary has made multiple attempts to get a foothold on Earth and create havoc. However, he failed at these attempts, thanks to the mutant heroes. The upcoming episodes of X-Men'97 may show once more how the heroes will defeat the supervillain.

X-Men'97 is the latest animated television series currently streaming on Disney+, showcasing the adventures of Marvel Comics' mutant superhero team. The show covers the superheroes after the demise of team leader Professor X, Charles Xavier. The series premiered on March 20, 2024, and will conclude with the tenth episode on May 15, 2024.

The Adversary made an entrance in X-Men'97 episode 4

X-Men'97 episode 4, titled Motendo/Lifedeath – Part 1, mainly focused on Jubilee's eighteenth birthday and her rapport with Roberto. However, the second part of the episode took over the thread of Storm and Forge from episode 3 where Forge had claimed to restore Storm's powers.

To get her powers back, Storm reached Forge's Texas ranch where the latter was supposed to undertake the procedure. Unfortunately, the procedure failed. At this time, Forge confessed to helping the government develop "mutant inhibitor collars" unknowingly. On hearing that the gun that de-powered her was made by Forge, an enraged Storm left the premises immediately.

Forge had summoned the Adversary and it targeted Storm (Image via Instagram@Marvel)

Throughout these events, a powerless Storm had noticed an owl stalking her. However, as she fled on a horse, she found herself having macabre visions while being back on the ranch. Once there, the owl revealed its true identity as the demon, Adversary, once summoned by Forge himself.

Determined to hurt Storm, the Adversary bit and poisoned Forge while feeding on Storm's suffering and misery. Her depression from the loss of power will give the Adversary enough grief to feed on.

Who is the Adversary as per comics?

Adversary is a recurring supervillain in the comic series (Image via YouTube@Marvel)

The Adversary was first introduced in the December 1984 edition of Uncanny X-Men #188. Created by Chris Claremont and John Romita Jr., the demonic villain was summoned by Forge using Shamanic rituals during the Vietnam War. While Forge tried to banish the demon, the Adversary looked for alternate ways to return.

As per the comics, after imprisoning Forge and Storm in goddess Roma's realm, the Adversary returned to Dallas and battled the X-Men and the Freedom Force. The only way to banish him permanently was to sacrifice nine willing souls in a magical spell. As Forge cast the spell, the X-Men willingly sacrificed themselves. However, the dead X-Men were secretly revived by the goddess Roma.

The Adversary returned many times in different story arcs in the comics which include the X-Factor series, the Fear Itself storyline, and Cable and X-Force – Volume 4. With superhuman strength and endurance, the demon is almost invulnerable except for powerful magic and iron to subdue him.

He is described as a demon of the highest order who can summon other demons and order them to task. His powers include moving across dimensions, changing forms, and warping reality as he was seen doing for Storm in episode 4. Besides speed, stamina, and durability, he is also a being of magic and a master of necromancy.

How the Adversary may influence the X-Men'97 storyline?

Storm will need to fight the demon's torture (Image via YouTube@Marvel)

In the comics, Forge restored Storm's powers in the Adversary's dimension after they were imprisoned by the demon together. Storm then used her powers to get them home. However, in the series, X-Men'97, Forge's experiments proved Storm has latent power within her.

If her loss of power is more mental than physical, the situation put up by the Adversary may help her to return to her old self. She may dig deeper into her consciousness and revive her powers to become the lightning goddess again. This would buoy her confidence when she returns home.

While Forge and Storm will fight the demon in future episodes, the next part of the arc will unfold in X-Men'97 episode 6, Lifedeath – Part 2. Whether the Adversary continues to be the supervillain for the rest of the series remains to be seen.

X-Men'97 is available for streaming on Disney+.