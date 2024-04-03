Who is Forge in X-Men'97? Everything to know

The third episode of the currently streaming X-Men'97 on Disney+ presented the entry of Forge into the storyline.

While Forge, a mutant who has been part of the X-Men from time to time, has appeared in many series before, like The Animated Series, Wolverine and The X-Men, and X-Men: Evolution, this is his first entry in X-Men'97.

For the newly indicted X-Men'97 viewers, the series arrived on Disney+ on March 20, 2024, and is a continuation of the 1990s' X-Men: The Animated Series. While the head writer Beau DeMayo exited the show after creating the first two seasons, the series is already renewed for a third season which is in development. Produced by Marvel Studios Animation, X-Men'97 has Jake Castorena as the supervising director.

While in the previous Marvel series, Forge was voiced by Marc Strange, after his death, he has been replaced by Gil Birmingham in the ongoing series.

Forge's entry into X-Men'97 explored

Forge has been part of X-Men comics and shows for long (Image via Marvel)

The ending of X-Men'97 episode 3, titled Fire Made Flesh, released on March 27, 2024, saw Storm meeting Forge. In the previous episode, Mutant Liberation Begins, Storm was seen losing all her powers due to the blast from X-Cutioner. While it was aimed at Magneto, Storm had taken the hit herself.

After the blast, as a pregnant Jean went into labor and gave birth to her son Nathan, Beast informed Storm about her permanent loss of power. At this, she left the team. The X-Men discussed her decision to leave as they encountered another individual who posed as Jean.

In the recently aired episode 3 of X-Men'97, the chance meeting of Storm and Forge spelt hope for Storm, as Forge informed her that he was capable of restoring her powers. Whether Forge delivers on his promise in the series' upcoming episodes remains to be seen.

Who is Forge as per the comics?

Forge is a mutant with great engineering prowess (Image via Marvel)

Chris Claremont and John Romita Jr. created Forge in 1984 for The Uncanny X-Men #184.

A mutant with genius power for scientific inventions, Forge has been part of many important events including the Vietnam War, as per comics. His Neutralizer had wiped Storm's powers when S.H.I.E.L.D. used the device to subdue Rogue.

Banished by the Adversary to another dimension, Forge and Storm had a brief romance while Forge restored Storm's powers. After returning to Earth, the duo helped X-Men rid the world of Adversary, but Forge had to sacrifice the eight X-Men and Madelyne Pryor to achieve that.

On one side, goddess Roma restored the X-Men to life, on the other, Magik stabbed Forge considering him responsible for her brother, X-Man Colossus' death. He later rescued Jean Grey from the ruins of Xavier Mansion.

Forge is expected to help restore Storm's powers in the upcoming episodes (Image via Marvel)

Forge had also fought alongside Mystique in her Freedom Force team, but in the battle, Destiny was killed, and Mystique blamed Forge for the death. Later, Mystique became schizophrenic and was admitted for mental care. Forge helped in her care and they had an affair.

In the 1990s comics, Forge was shown as a member of the X-Factor team. As storylines changed from Marvel NOW! to All-New, All-Different Marvel, Forge was always part of the X-Men.

X-Men'97: What are Forge's abilities?

The mutant can perceive mechanical energy visually and is talented at manufacturing mechanical devices.

He's known to assemble, disassemble and use any device to his advantage. Two of his notable creations are the Neutralizer machine that he himself destroyed and a scanning device to check for aliens and superhumans in the visual range.

His military training makes Forge a skilful combatant in hand-to-hand fights and marksmanship. Moreover, he knows Native American magic and mystical abilities like spell-casting.

He has a bionic-robotic right hand and wears a synthetic stretch fabric with microthin bulletproof Kevlar. The suit also has thermal insulation. Both his robotic hand and right leg hold devices and weapons that can be used during combat.

His two-pronged approach to combat impressed Nick Fury who offered him membership with S.H.I.E.L.D. although Forge refused it.

Continue watching the upcoming episodes of X-Men'97 to know what happens to Forge in the show, voiced by Gil Birmingham. Each episode of the series arrives on Disney+ weekly on Wednesdays.