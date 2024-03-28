X-Men '97 episode 3 ending explained: What happened in Fire Made Flesh? 

X-Men '97 episode 3 was released on March 27, after the first two installments set the tone for the title based on the Marvel Comics superhero team. With Larry Houston serving as the director of the original series and Marvel Animation as the producer, X-Men '97 has been entertaining new and old fans alike.

X-Men '97 episode 3, titled Fire Made Flesh, features heaps of revelations, including the truth about Jean Grey, Cable's origin, Storm and Forge's encounter, and more. These events helped further the storyline and led to significant plot developments.

X-Men '97 episode 3: Jean Grey's identity

In episode 3 of X-Men '97, the discovery of Jean Grey's true self introduces a new depth to the story. The latest installment reveals that Jean living in X-Mansion is a clone, while the "New Jean" is the real Jean Grey.

This happened when an individual with features similar to Jean Grey turned up at the X-Mansion. However, Beast, who is a major character in the series, clarified the entire matter and pointed out that the character that they could all see was, in fact, just a clone.

This twist not only makes the character dynamics within the team more complex, but also sets the scene for conflicts. It kick-starts a journey of self-discovery as the actual Jean Grey's presence upsets the status quo in X-Mansion.

X-Men '97 episode 3: Cable's origin story unveiled

X-Men '97 episode 3 sheds light on Cable's background and provides fresh insight into the factors that made him who he is today. The episode reveals Cable as a baby, in whom the techno-organic virus spreads.

This is different from the comics, where the Apocalypse plays an intricate role in his fate. This deviation makes the character of Cable more authentic, showing his battle with the virus and the role played by Bishop in searching for a cure in the future.

Cable's past is opened up in X-Men '97 episode 3, where Mister Sinister infected him with the aforementioned virus. This sets the stage for character transformation, and conflicts arise as Cable finds his way as a time-traveling mutant.

X-Men '97 episode 3: Storm's encounter with Forge

Storm and Forge's interaction in episode 3 of X-Men '97 helped to further advance the former's character development. Having lost her mutant abilities, Storm embarks on a lone trip, only to land up in a bar located in Dallas, Texas, where she comes face to face with Forge.

The plot thickens when Storm’s friend, Forge, is introduced with the promise of helping her regain her lost powers. Forge is also a friend of Charles Xavier and recognizes her for this reason. This not only enriches her storyline but also provides an avenue of hope and growth for her.

As the storyline of X-Men '97 episode 3 directs Storm toward the path of recovery, she can find her place once again with her team, the X-Men. At the same time, their interaction is complex since Forge had participated in creating a device that suppressed Storm's powers.

What to expect from X-Men '97 episode 4?

X-Men '97 Episode 4, will delve even deeper into the ongoing dynamics amongst the team members and pick up where episode 3 left off.

The next episode might focus on what will happen to Madelyne Pryor, now that she has gained independence and explore the repercussions of Storm's meeting with Forge.

More than that, the storyline in the next movie would show Mister Sinister as the antagonist and how his actions affect Cyclops and Jean Grey, particularly. Fans can expect more twists, character development, and maybe some new struggles as the story continues in X-Men '97 episode 4.

Catch new episodes of X-Men '97 every Wednesday on Disney+ to find out what happens next.