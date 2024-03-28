A timeline of Marvel animated shows directly connected to X-Men '97, explained

X-Men '97 is the most recent X-Men animated series from Marvel. The series is a revival of the popular X-Men: The Animated Series (1992–1997) and premiered on Disney+ on March 20, 2024.

Much to the excitement of fans, Marvel has kept the animation style similar to the one seen in the original series. The modernized version of the series brings back a wave of nostalgia while re-introducing the X-Men, since Marvel Studios regained the film and television rights to the characters. As per Marvel:

"X-Men ’97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as the X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future."

The revival of the classic '90s animated series not only marks the return of the X-Men but also connects other Marvel animated series as part of its timeline. Thus, fans are excited to uncover the Marvel animated series that connects to the X-Men '97 universe.

Is X-Men '97 a reboot or a continuation?

X-Men 97 is a standalone series, but it picks up on the events last shown in the original X-Men: The Animated Series. As per executive producer Brad Winderbaum:

"X-Men '97 is not a reboot of the original series, but literally, a next-day continuation"

In the series finale of X-Men: The Animated Series, Professor X was put in a coma by a weapon used by Henry Gyrich that enhanced his telepathic talents. Magneto was attempting to start a war on humanity, while Professor X lay dying, and his activities exposed superhumans to the world.

Although the new X-Men is a stand-alone series, it is anticipated to keep fans fully engaged in that era by carrying on the plot, following the events of the 1997 finale. The show expands upon the legacy of the previous one.

Marvel shows directly connected to X-Men '97: Timeline explained

The X-Men: The Animated Series serves as the main show, from which the new X-Men show is also derived. While X-Men '97 follows up on the events of the original show, it also ties together other animated series from the same timeline, creating a shared narrative. Characters like Spider-Man, the Hulk, and War Machine featured cameos from the X-Men, tying them together in the same universe.

Here is a look at the chronological timeline for each of the shows:

1) X-Men: The Animated Series (1992-1997)

2) Spider-Man (1994-1998)

3) Fantastic Four (1994-1996)

4) Iron Man (1994-1996)

5) The Incredible Hulk (1996-1997)

6) X-Men '97 (1997 onwards)

7) Silver Surfer (1998)

Is X-Men '97 a part of the MCU?

The new X-Men animated series is not part of the MCU, which is the cinematic live-action universe created by Marvel. The universe in which the new X-Men appear is part of the animated universe created by Marvel in the 1990s.

It tied together several superheroes like Spider-Man and The Hulk among others. This can be understood as a precursor to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as we know it today, since the animated universe brought numerous characters together through cameos in each others' series.

X-Men '97 is currently streaming on Disney+. After the premiere of the first two episodes on March 20, 2024, each episode is being released subsequently every Wednesday.