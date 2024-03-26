X-Men '97 new character Roberto Da Costa early life explained 

X-Men '97 has been introducing many new characters. Just in its first two episodes, we got newcomers such as Madelyn Pryor and a baby Nathan Summers, but alongside those legacy X-Men characters, we were also treated to Roberto Da Costa, who fans might have quickly recognized as the mutant Sunspot from the comic books.

It looks like X-Men '97 will be building up the character of Sunspot during this season. He made his show debut in the recent two-episode premiere. While his role was brief and we got a scene of him also interacting with Jubilee, the young mutant seems to be a potential member of the mutant group.

Sunspot might be new to the show, but he has been an X-Men mainstay for a long time now.

Exploring Sunspot's early life amidst X-Men '97 debut

Prior to debuting in X-Men '97, Roberto Da Costa was a very important X-Men character. He was created by Chris Claremont and Bob McLeod and first appeared in Marvel Graphic Novel #4 in September 1982. The young mutant faced quite a tough early life as it was filled with racial hatred which further made it tough for him after he came out as a mutant.

While Roberto was born into a wealthy family as he was the son of a millionaire, his life wasn't always easy. As a child, he faced racial hatred from a boy named Keller, and his powers were activated because of the same. When he was 14, during a football match, Roberto was thrown to the ground by Keller, and fuelled by anger, he tackled him back, which led to the young mutant receiving a beatdown.

Not being able to take it anymore, his mutation activated, which turned his clothes black, causing Keller to retreat. While most were scared of him and thus fled the scene, Roberto's girlfriend stood by him.

He could be a potential member of the team in X-Men '97

Roberto da Costa's debut in X-Men '97 was of great interest to fans. How the character will fit into the show still remains to be seen, but there is no denying that he could be set up as one of the potential members of the team, going forward. His debut in the show was a bit different, but it's interesting enough that his life is well represented.

In the majority of his screen time in the show, he is reluctant to share his mutant ability given the fear of him showcasing his powers and alienating others, and this causes him to be chased by many anti-mutant terrorists as well.

However, the X-Men do save him, and a conversation with Jubilee makes him realize that maybe there is a chance he could use his powers to do some good in the world.

The seeds here are already laid for him to become a future X-Men, but the only question is when we get to see that in X-Men '97. Considering that Sunspot was also a member of The New Mutants, there is a good chance we may get to see that angle as well. Even the presence of Nathan Summers might make things interesting.

However, to find out what happens, viewers will have to keep watching X-Men '97, streaming every Wednesday on Disney+.