8 documentaries that every superhero fan should watch

Documentaries provide an insightful look at the world at large. Bringing real-life stories often focusing on issues of significance, documentaries are as entertaining to watch as they are intuitive, and comic book documentaries are no different.

The superheroes of Marvel and DC originate from comics. However, the process of the conception of a comic book to illustration and publishing can be intriguing to fans of these beloved superheroes. Thankfully comic book documentaries can provide a deep dive into this laborious process.

These 8 interesting films can help fans understand what it takes to deliver a comic from scratch.

8 documentaries superhero fans should have on their watchlist

1) Comic Book Confidential (1988)

A still from Comic Book Confidential (Image via Cinecom)

Directed by Ron Mann, this documentary provides a brief overview of the world of comics. Discussing the medium's turbulent history from the late 1930s and its explosion of popularity in the 1940s, the film reveals the ups and downs of the industry.

Additionally, it features interviews from stalwarts like Frank Miller, Stan Lee, Will Eisner, and various other influential creators. Marvel and DC Comics fans would enjoy this documentary to the core.

2) Stan Lee's Mutants, Monsters & Marvels (2002)

A still from Stan Lee's Mutants, Monsters & Marvels (Image via Destination Films)

This documentary chronicles the life of comic legend Stan Lee. Through the use of interviews between Kevin Smith and Stan Lee himself, this film provides an insightful look into the mind of the creator.

Stan Lee discusses the creation of Spider-Man, the collaborative process between him and Jack Kirby, and his life in general in the film. Directed by Scott Zakarin, this is one of the best documentaries on the world of comics.

3) Look, Up in the Sky! The Amazing Story of Superman (2006)

Narrated by Kevin Spacey, this documentary focuses on the creation of the first superhero ever, Superman. The film follows the journey of Superman from the conception by Jerry Siegal and Joe Shuster in 1938, to the changes it endured over time. With the use of interviews from creatives from the comic universe, this is one the most entertaining documentaries about a singular superhero.

4) Superheroes: A Never-Ending Battle (2013)

A still from Superheroes: A Never-Ending Battle (Image via Marvel)

The superhero comic book genre has helped define American culture. This docu-series aims to take an expansive look at the creation of some of the most iconic superheroes in history. Mapping the evolution of the characters through time and the heavy influence of the past on it, the docu-series is a delightful watch for fans of the fantasy genre. The series stars Liev Schreiber, Stan Lee, Adam West, and more.

5) Necessary Evil: Super-Villains of DC Comics (2013)

A documentary looking at the arch-nemesis of all beloved superheroes in DC Comics, Necessary Evil: Super-Villains of DC Comics catalogs the rogue gallery in great detail. The film explores these captivating villains as they shape the path of each superhero they encounter. The film features interviews and stock footage of the creation of these personas and is narrated by Christopher Lee.

6) The Image Revolution (2014)

The founders of Image Comics in a still from The Image Revolution (Image via Respect Films)

The Image Revolution follows the formation of Image Comics closely.

As seven artists leave Marvel Comics to form their own company, little do they know the widespread impact it would have on the legacy of comics. The documentary follows the founders' work at Marvel, transitioning into Image with the publication of newer properties like The Walking Dead and Spawn. A triumphant story, this film is for all those looking to make a career in the comic book industry.

7) She Makes Comics (2014)

This documentary places the women behind some of the most famous comic books to the forefront. The many roles held by women as artists, publishers, writers, and creators are explored.

With interviews from Kelly Sue DeConnick, Karen Berger, and Jenette Kahn, the comic book industry's unsung heroes get their due through this documentary. Directed by Marissa Stotter, this is one of the few documentaries on the gender disparity in this art form.

8) Chris Claremont's X-Men (2018)

Often referred to as the "king of modern mythology" by fans, Chris Claremont's contribution to the comic book industry is significant. The documentary, focusing on the X-Men creator's life and work, is a must-watch for fans of the mutants.

Over 17 years, Chris made X-Men into one of the biggest franchises in comic book history and the documentary testifies to that. Directed by Patrick Meaney, this is one of those documentaries with an accurate representation of the making of the superhero genre.

If you're eagerly waiting for Wolverine in Deadpool 3, be sure to check these documentaries on the creators and artists who conceptualized the superheroes we love today.