Who is Sunspot in X-Men '97? Everything to know

In the first episode of X-Men '97, released on March 20, 2024, on Disney+, audiences were introduced to a new character, Roberto da Costa. Those unfamiliar with Marvel Comics were curious about the nature of the character. However, for those who were not, da Costa, who also goes by his mutant character name Sunspot, is no stranger.

Sunspot, often referred to as Bobby, was first introduced in the comics in 1982 in Marvel Graphic Novel No. 4: The New Mutants. The official description for the character put forth by Marvel reads:

"Growing up in a wealthy Brazilian family, Roberto da Costa was forging a career as a skilled soccer player until his mutant nature manifested during a match. It started with an opponent knocking da Costa to the ground, spitting a racial remark, and Bobby responded with a heated temper, sparking his mutant power and beating his opponent into the ground. "

Why is Sunspot so powerful?

Sunspot in X-Men '97 possesses the unique ability of soaking up solar energy and converting it into mutant traits. The number of ways in which he is able to harness solar energy is innumerable. This makes him one of the most powerful mutants there are. Some of the traits he possesses as a result of his abilities are:

Heat immunity: Given that Sunspot derives his powers from the Sun, which is the strongest source of heat, it is natural that he is immune to its energy. Not only that, he is also immune to other sources of heat, such as fire.

Thermokinesis: Sunspot has the unique ability to transform his surrounding environment by raising or dropping the temperature. He can also do the same for specific people, wherein he can abruptly cause a rise or fall in their body's temperature.

Flight: As a result of his powers, Sunspot can suspend himself several meters above the ground. This gives him an upper hand over the others when he is trying to escape or use his powers without being harmed.

Is Sunspot male or female in X-Men '97?

In Marvel Comics and elsewhere where the character appears, Sunspot is portrayed as a character who identifies as male. Sunspot is the character's mutant name. His original name is Robert da Costa, as implied in the first episode of X-Men '97. He also sometimes goes by the name Bobby.

Is Sunspot a villain or a hero?

Despite Sunspot's character getting off to a rough start at the beginning of X-Men '97, his character is not expected to turn out to be evil. In the comics, soon after his initial altercation with a racist fellow soccer player, he was sought out by Donald Pierce from the Hellfire Club. Aware of his plans, Charles Xavier had sent his New Mutants to ward him off. When Pierce was defeated, Xavier decided to take the teenager under his wing.

Under his stewardship, he was indoctrinated into the New Mutants group. While in it, he was able to effectively harness his energy to the best of his interests. All of these aspects combined made him a heroic figure, not a villainous one.

Who is Sunspot's love interest?

Sunspot's love interest in X-Men '97 is Juliana. She was his girlfriend when the two were very young. However, in an altercation between Donald Pierce's Hellfire Club and the New Mutants, Juliana was killed by one of the bullets directed at Bobby.

The first two episodes of X-Men '97 are currently streaming on Disney+.