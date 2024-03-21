X-Men '97 director Jake Castorena updates on political angle of Marvel movie 

Jake Castorena, director of X-Men '97, recently made some revelations regarding the series. These revelations were made concerning the series's socio-political stance. According to him depicting something that is as politically relevant as the 1922 animated release, X-Men: The Animated Series, was very important for the makers.

Therefore, according to him, X-Men '97 needed to be a continuation of the original series and not a series in itself. Justifying the decision he said:

"There's a reason why we're bringing back the ‘90s show specifically. We’ve grown so much as a culture, as a society, but we also have so much to learn from, so much to grow. We can always be looking for those blind spots. As artists, I feel it's imperative that we help recognise people without voice. That's what I love about this IP, about this show: it speaks to that, with its great dialogue and talking points."

How are the makers of X-Men '97 ensuring that the upcoming show is politically relevant?

The makers of X-Men '97 are doing everything in their power to make the upcoming Disney series as politically relevant as the original series was. In X-Men: The Animated Series, Charles Xavier, who was responsible for the X-Men was killed by a human at the end of the series.

The incident created a conundrum in the minds of the mutants who were confused about what they should do. They could either take revenge for Xavier's death or as he believed use their "special gifts to bring peace to mankind." With the new series picking up from the events of X-Men: The Animated Series, audiences will be getting a detailed narrative of the incidents following Xavier's death.

In some ways, the situation is resonant for several peace-loving political leaders who have lost their lives at the hands of those whom they vouched to protect. Their deaths are often faced with two types of reactions. A certain sect believes in avenging their leader. The other sect believes in following their leader's path and treating the miscreants as their leader would.

How can you watch X-Men '97?

On March 19, 2024, Marvel Entertainment released the trailer for their highly anticipated series, X-Men '97. The official trailer offers a sneak peek at the upcoming series. As reports have suggested over the last few months, the upcoming series is a continuation of X-Men: The Animated Series. The trailer further confirms this fact.

The first two episodes of the show have already premiered on Disney+. It was released on March 20, 2024. The next episode of the series is scheduled to be released on March 27, 2024.

X-Men '97 is scheduled to have ten episodes. The show will come to an end on May 15, 2024.