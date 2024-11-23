Xo, Kitty season 2: Release date, plot, where to watch, and more

Xo, Kitty season 2 is set to bring more drama and heartwarming moments when it premieres on January 16, 2025, exclusively on Netflix. The streaming platform announced the release date on November 21, 2024, through an engaging date-announcement reel shared on its social media platforms.

Fans of the beloved young adult series can mark their calendars for the return of Kitty Song Covey and her adventures at the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS).

This season continues to explore Kitty's emotional journey as she returns to KISS. Following her dramatic breakup with Dae and evolving feelings for Yuri, Kitty seeks a fresh start.

However, a mysterious letter from her late mother draws her into a new set of challenges, promising an exciting mix of personal growth and secrets to uncover. Fans can expect heartfelt moments, intriguing revelations, and Kitty’s signature charm.

With the success of season 1 and its unique take on love and self-discovery, Xo, Kitty season 2 aims to deepen its narrative. From lighthearted teenage relationships to uncovering family mysteries, this season will delve into themes of identity, belonging, and resilience.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Xo, Kitty season 1. Reader discretion is advised.

All about Xo, Kitty season 2: Plot and other details explored

Netflix officially confirmed the release date for Xo, Kitty season 2, unveiling it through a vibrant reel showcasing the returning cast and some fresh faces. The show will premiere globally on January 16, 2025, continuing Kitty Song Covey's journey in Seoul.

Filming for the season took place in early 2024 in Seoul, South Korea, maintaining the authentic backdrop that fans adored in the first season.

Clip from season 2 of Xo, Kitty (Image via Netflix)

The plot follows Kitty as she begins a new semester at KISS after her breakup with Dae. Determined to steer clear of unnecessary drama, she soon finds herself entangled in a personal quest when a letter from her late mother uncovers hidden secrets.

Kitty's search for truth and self-discovery will test her relationships and introduce new characters that will shape her journey.

Cast of Xo, Kitty season 2

The cast of Xo, Kitty season 2 includes familiar faces and exciting new additions:

Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey

Choi Min-young as Dae-heon Kim

Gia Kim as Yuri Han

Sang Heon Lee as Min-ho

Anthony Keyvan as Quincy "Q" Shabazian

Regan Aliyah as Juliana

Peter Thurnwald as Professor Alex Finnerty

Audrey Huynh as Stella (new)

Sasha Bhasin as Praveena (new)

Joshua Lee as Jin (new)

Xo, Kitty season 1 recap

Premiering on May 18, 2023, Xo, Kitty season 1 introduced Kitty Song Covey as she navigated life at KISS. Initially convinced her long-distance boyfriend Dae was her soulmate, Kitty quickly realized love and life are far more complicated.

The season explored Kitty’s evolving understanding of relationships and identity, leaving her world open to new possibilities. With over 72.1 million viewing hours in its first week, the show garnered immense popularity, making its renewal inevitable.

Xo, Kitty season 2 continues the story of Kitty. Fans can look forward to its release on January 16, 2025, on Netflix.

