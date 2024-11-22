Netflix’s Our Little Secret- Full cast list explored

Our Little Secret is an upcoming romantic comedy film scheduled to be released on Netflix on November 27, 2024. Directed by Stephen Herek, the film stars Lindsay Lohan, Kristin Chenoweth, Ian Harding, and Jon Rudnitsky, among others, in key roles.
Written by Hailey DeDominicis, Our Little Secret revolves around Avery (Lohan), who is about to spend her first Christmas with her boyfriend's family. However, much to her frustration, she bumps into her ex in the holiday festivities. They decide to keep their past romance hidden from the others.
The film's principal photography took place in Atlanta. Heath Ryan edited the film, while Graham Robbins handled its cinematography. Read on to learn more about the cast of the film.
Ian Harding, Kristin Chenoweth, and other cast members of Our Little Secret
1) Lindsay Lohan
Lohan plays Avery, the protagonist of the film. The film will explore how Avery tries to spend her first Christmas at her new boyfriend’s place but then confronts the fact that her ex is also part of the festivities.
Before Our Little Secret, Lohan appeared in other Netflix movies like Falling for Christmas (2022) and Irish Wish (2024). Lohan is famous for her roles in such movies as Mean Girls (2004), Georgia Rule (2007), and Scary Movie 5 (2013), among others.
2) Ian Harding
Harding plays Logan in the film. The trailer shows the awkward exchanges between Avery and Logan as the ex-lovers suddenly come across each other after years. Logan is currently dating the sister of Avery’s boyfriend, Cameron.
Harding is famous for his role as Ezra Fitz in the Freeform mystery drama Pretty Little Liars (2010-2017). He has also appeared in films like Adventureland (2009), Christmas Without You (2012), and Ford v Ferrari (2019), among others.
3) Jon Rudnitsky
Cameron is Avery’s current boyfriend in Our Little Secret. The trailer opens with him bringing Avery to his house, which has been decked up for the festivities. It also appears from the trailer that he is quite close to his mother.
A comedian and actor, Jon Rudnitsky earned some fame for his involvement as a cast member on the NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live during the show's 41st season (2015-2016). He has also starred in Two-Bit Waltz (2014), Summer Days, Summer Nights (2018), Under the Boardwalk (2023), and others.
4) Kristin Chenoweth
Kristin Chenoweth stars as the matriarch Erica in Our Little Secret. In the film's trailer, she welcomes Avery and her son Cameron to the house. Additionally, she presides over the family dinner and remarks how the world is a small place when it is revealed that Avery and Logan are from the same town.
The multi-talented Chenoweth has had a stellar career as a singer and actress, with acting credits in theater, TV shows, and films. Her famous roles include Annabeth Schott in NBC's The West Wing and Olive Snook in Pushing Daisies.
Other cast members of Our Little Secret
- Katie Baker as Cassie
- Jake Brennan as Callum
- Dan Bucatinsky as Leonard
- Tim Meadows as Stan
- Judy Reyes as Margaret
- Ash Santos as Sophie
- Henry Czerny as Mitchell
- Bobbie Eakes as Cheryl
- Chris Parnell as Veterinarian
- Brian Unger as Paul
Our Little Secret will be available exclusively on Netflix from November 27, 2024.