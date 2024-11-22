Netflix’s Our Little Secret- Full cast list explored

Our Little Secret is an upcoming romantic comedy film scheduled to be released on Netflix on November 27, 2024. Directed by Stephen Herek, the film stars Lindsay Lohan, Kristin Chenoweth, Ian Harding, and Jon Rudnitsky, among others, in key roles.

Written by Hailey DeDominicis, Our Little Secret revolves around Avery (Lohan), who is about to spend her first Christmas with her boyfriend's family. However, much to her frustration, she bumps into her ex in the holiday festivities. They decide to keep their past romance hidden from the others.

The film's principal photography took place in Atlanta. Heath Ryan edited the film, while Graham Robbins handled its cinematography. Read on to learn more about the cast of the film.

Trending

Read More: 8 major movies releasing on Netflix this November 2024

Ian Harding, Kristin Chenoweth, and other cast members of Our Little Secret

1) Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan as Avery (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

Lohan plays Avery, the protagonist of the film. The film will explore how Avery tries to spend her first Christmas at her new boyfriend’s place but then confronts the fact that her ex is also part of the festivities.

Before Our Little Secret, Lohan appeared in other Netflix movies like Falling for Christmas (2022) and Irish Wish (2024). Lohan is famous for her roles in such movies as Mean Girls (2004), Georgia Rule (2007), and Scary Movie 5 (2013), among others.

2) Ian Harding

Ian Harding as Logan (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

Harding plays Logan in the film. The trailer shows the awkward exchanges between Avery and Logan as the ex-lovers suddenly come across each other after years. Logan is currently dating the sister of Avery’s boyfriend, Cameron.

Harding is famous for his role as Ezra Fitz in the Freeform mystery drama Pretty Little Liars (2010-2017). He has also appeared in films like Adventureland (2009), Christmas Without You (2012), and Ford v Ferrari (2019), among others.

Read More: What is Our Little Secret all about? Release date, cast, and more about the Netflix movie

3) Jon Rudnitsky

Jon Rudnitsky as Cameron (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

Cameron is Avery’s current boyfriend in Our Little Secret. The trailer opens with him bringing Avery to his house, which has been decked up for the festivities. It also appears from the trailer that he is quite close to his mother.

A comedian and actor, Jon Rudnitsky earned some fame for his involvement as a cast member on the NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live during the show's 41st season (2015-2016). He has also starred in Two-Bit Waltz (2014), Summer Days, Summer Nights (2018), Under the Boardwalk (2023), and others.

4) Kristin Chenoweth

Kristin Chenoweth as Erica (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

Kristin Chenoweth stars as the matriarch Erica in Our Little Secret. In the film's trailer, she welcomes Avery and her son Cameron to the house. Additionally, she presides over the family dinner and remarks how the world is a small place when it is revealed that Avery and Logan are from the same town.

The multi-talented Chenoweth has had a stellar career as a singer and actress, with acting credits in theater, TV shows, and films. Her famous roles include Annabeth Schott in NBC's The West Wing and Olive Snook in Pushing Daisies.

Read More: What's coming to Netflix this November 2024?

Other cast members of Our Little Secret

Katie Baker as Cassie

Jake Brennan as Callum

Dan Bucatinsky as Leonard

Tim Meadows as Stan

Judy Reyes as Margaret

Ash Santos as Sophie

Henry Czerny as Mitchell

Bobbie Eakes as Cheryl

Chris Parnell as Veterinarian

Brian Unger as Paul

Read More: 7 new movies releasing on Netflix in 2024

Our Little Secret will be available exclusively on Netflix from November 27, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback