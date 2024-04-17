“Years of hanging out with my Dad paid off” — Eva Mendes praises Ryan Gosling’s Cuban accent in SNL sketch

Eva Mendes is all praise for Ryan Gosling's Cuban accent, which was on full display during an April 13 Saturday Night Live skit called 'Can’t Tonight'. Mendes took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 16 to say that the skit from her "Cuban Papi" made her "so happy".

"Years of hanging out with my Dad paid off," she wrote.

The sketch in question featured Gosling as a man from Tennessee who started speaking with a Cuban accent after marrying a Cuban woman. Gosling was joined by Marcello Hernández with a thick Cuban accent as they both tried to convince their Dominican friend Kenan Thompson to go out to the club with them.

Ryan Gosling's SNL sketch made Eva Mendes "Cuban Mami so happy with this!"

Ryan Gosling hosted Saturday Night Live for the third time in his career last Saturday and brought about plenty of laughs, especially with his opening monologue alongside Emily Blunt. However, Ryan's wife and actress Eva Mendes was impressed by one sketch in particular called 'Can’t Tonight', which featured Gosling flaunting a thick Cuban accent.

Mendes posted the skit on her official Instagram page and captioned the post:

"Coño! My Cuban Papi made this Cuban Mami so happy with this!! Years of hanging out with my Dad paid off."

She also showered praise on Ryan Gosling's co-stars in the skit, Marcello Hernández and Kenan Thompson.

"Gracias to the super talented @marcellohdz for this skit. The way you say “Eva Mendes” 😂! And @kenanthompson always crushing. Can’t wait for this trio’s next reunion. ❤️"

Eva Mendes met Ryan Gosling during the filming of 'The Place Beyond the Pines' (Image via Instagram/@evamendes)

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling met in 2011 during the filming of Derek Cianfrance's The Place Beyond the Pines. A few years later in 2014, the duo welcomed their first daughter Esmeralda Amada, and in 2016 their second daughter Amada Lee. In 2022 after years of speculation, during an interview with Channel Nine's Today, Mendes referred to Golsing as her husband.

"A Cuban wife can change you, I'm telling you": Ryan Gosling in 'Can’t Tonight'

'Can’t Tonight' kicked off with Ryan Gosling, Marcello Hernández, and Kenan Thompson laughing around a bar table. Hernández, who is of Cuban descent, flexed his thick Cuban accent as he exclaimed what a good time the trio was having. Waitress Sarah Sherman interrupted the trio to get their orders. When she got to Ryan, the actor said with a splendid Cuban accent:

"Oh, para mi mami? Cuba Libre."

Sherman, who noticed their distinctive accents and also apparently loved countries, asked the trio where they were from. Thompson, who sported a thick Dominican accent himself, explained:

"I’m Dominican, and he’s Cuban [Hernández], and he [Gosling] is from Tennessee, but ever since he married a Cuban woman, he is different."

Gosling exclaimed in his Cuban accent:

"A Cuban wife can change you, I'm telling you."

This was Gosling's third time hosting SNL (Image via YouTube/Saturday Night Live)

He went on to showcase how earlier spoke in a regular American accent but now he talks like a "Cuban papi". Hernández exclaimed that the trio had to go out to the club the same night but Thompson unfortunately couldn't. Hernández and Gosling tried convincing their friend by talking about what he'll be missing out on, including a barrage of celebrities. Hernández said with emphasis on every name:

"Many celebrities gonna be there man. There gonna be, Eva Mendes, Margot Robbie gonna be there, the original dog from Beethoven gonna be there."

The trio then argued about whether Jon Taffer from Bar Rescue, who was also going to be at the club, was now at Hulu or Paramount Plus, or as Gosling said "Paramount Pluh". An unconvinced Thomspon still told his friends that he still "can't tonight", which prompted Gosling to call and break the tragic news to the original dog from Beethoven.

Thompson broke into a touching story about how he couldn't because he wanted to smoke cigarettes with a girl he was in love with. However, when the original dog from Beethoven actually made a surprise appearence, that was all but enough to convince him to have a night out at the club with his friends.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback