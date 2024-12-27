Yellowstone official merchandise: Prices, how to buy, and more

The neo-Western drama series Yellowstone, which was created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, has gotten great reviews. The show began airing on June 20, 2018, and ended on December 15, 2024. It follows the Dutton family as they fight to protect their Montana ranch from rival land developers, the nearby Broken Rock Indian Reservation, and Yellowstone National Park.

The show has won over fans all over the world with its star-studded cast, which includes Kevin Costner as John Dutton. On Paramount Network, you can watch all eight seasons of this exciting show.

Fans often consider Yellowstone as a lifestyle, not just a show. They can experience the show's rugged charm through the official merchandise. From Dutton family-inspired clothing to functional homeware, these items offer fans utility and memorabilia.

Here are Yellowstone's top products, with features, prices, and where to buy them. The official Yellowstone TV Shop has something for everyone, whether inspired by John Dutton's commanding presence or Beth Dutton's bold flair.

Yellowstone merchandise: Must-have products for fans

John Dutton Colorblock Panel Heavy Duty Jacket ($128.99)

John Dutton Colorblock Panel Heavy Duty Jacket (Image via yellowstonetvshop.com)

Inspired by John Dutton, a tough yet fashionable man, this tough jacket is made of structured cotton. It features a zippered closure, a windbreaker collar, a warm lining inside the body, and pockets. Long-lasting and comfortable.

The distinctive colorblock panel design and embroidered "Y" emblem will appeal to fans striving to resemble the main character from the series. It can be worn for outdoor and casual events and ranges in sizes from SM to 5XL.

Tate Dutton Buffalo Embroidered Retro Trucker Hat ($32.95)

Tate Dutton Buffalo Embroidered Retro Trucker Hat (Image via yellowstonetvshop.com)

For sunny days, this trucker hat is fantastic with its mesh back and adjustable strap to fit varying head sizes. Stylish and airy, this cotton-polyester mix hat has its buffalo embroidery, inspired by the show. For those who enjoy being outside, this hat also gives any casual attire some Yellowstone vibe.

Rip Wheeler Cowboy Western Hat ($180.00)

Rip Wheeler Cowboy Western Hat (Image via yellowstonetvshop.com)

Made entirely of wool felt, this hat features a self-felt band bearing the Yellowstone emblem. The Rodeo crown and 4 1/4-inch brim give the hat a classic appearance and prolong its lifetime. On the road or at a party, this hat helps you to resemble Rip Wheeler. It will be a sought-after premium accessory among fans.

Rip Heartthrob Unisex T-Shirt ($26.95)

Rip Heartthrob Unisex T-Shirt (Image via yellowstonetvshop.com)

With a simple but eye-catching design, this 100% cotton T-shirt honors Rip Wheeler's charm. The T-shirt is light, comes in sizes from XS to 5XL, and has already been shrunk to make sure it fits perfectly. Its simple but strong design makes it a must-have for any fan.

Sparkle Spirit Jersey ($69.95)

Sparkle Spirit Jersey (Image via yellowstonetvshop.com)

Add some glitz to your collection with the Sparkle Spirit Jersey. Made from pre-shrunk 100% cotton, it features glitter detailing, puff-print elements, and an oversized fit for ultimate comfort. Its vintage wash treatment gives it a classic, worn-in feel, making it perfect for lounging or layering over jeans.

Beth Dutton Leopard Coat ($128.99)

Beth Dutton Leopard Coat (Image via yellowstonetvshop.com)

Inspired by Beth Dutton’s bold wedding outfit, this ultra-plush coat combines luxurious comfort with striking leopard print. Its button closure and oversized fit make it a statement piece for casual or formal occasions. Available in sizes from SM to 5XL, it’s a perfect homage to Yellowstone’s fiercest character.

Dutton Ranch Olive Jacket (Sale: $76.56)

Dutton Ranch Olive Jacket (Image via yellowstonetvshop.com)

Made from 100% cotton with a polyester lining, this jacket is a stylish nod to the Dutton Ranch. Its olive-green tone, embroidered logo on the chest, and unisex fit make it a practical yet fashionable option for fans.

Beth Dutton Laser Engraved Stemless Wine Glass ($17.95)

Beth Dutton Laser Engraved Stemless Wine Glass (Image via yellowstonetvshop.com)

This 17 oz stemless wine glass features the quote, "Don’t make me go Beth Dutton on you!" Crafted from durable glass, it’s perfect for unwinding after a long day. Its laser-engraved design ensures lasting quality and makes it an excellent gift for wine-loving people.

Yellowstone x Yeti Rambler Tumbler ($59.95)

Yeti Rambler Tumbler (Image via yellowstonetvshop.com)

This 30-ounce stainless steel tumbler combines Yeti's famous durability with distinctive branding. Perfect for preserving drinks hot or cold during your travels or at home, it has a MagSlider™ lid, double-wall vacuum insulation, and splash resistance.

Dutton Ranch Two-Tone Mug ($14.95)

Dutton Ranch Two-Tone Mug (Image via yellowstonetvshop.com)

One can have the Dutton Ranch Two-Tone Mug first thing for a cup of coffee in the morning. Perfect for coffee or tea, its 11-ounce capacity and simple-grip handle make it a useful addition to any kitchen; its rustic design and microwave-safe construction also make it practical.

Orange Dutton Ranch Logo Socks ($24.99)

Orange Dutton Ranch Logo Socks (Image via yellowstonetvshop.com)

Made from a cozy cotton mix, these vivid socks feature the Dutton Ranch logo. Perfect for daily wear or as a quirky gift for series aficionados, they have been designed for robustness and style.

Laser Engraved Cutting Board ($39.95)

Laser Engraved Cutting Board (Image via yellowstonetvshop.com)

Fans of this Paramount series, who also enjoy cooking, must have this bamboo cutting board, etched with the Dutton Ranch logo. Its rustic look accentuates any kitchen, and its strong build makes it perfect for chopping and presenting.

Dutton Ranch Embroidered Apron ($37.95)

Dutton Ranch Embroidered Apron (Image via yellowstonetvshop.com)

Made from just 100% organic cotton, this apron has a big front pocket and adjustable straps. Cooking aficionados will find this practical and environmentally friendly option with its fashionable touch from the embroidered Dutton Ranch logo.

Where to buy

The products can all be bought at yellowstonetvshop.com. Many products are available on these platforms, which make sure they are real. There are also options for international shipping on many items, which makes it easy for fans all over the world to reconnect with the show.

Products related to Yellowstone give fans a real way to show their love for the famous show. These items, like denim jackets, bright hats, and useful tumblers and mugs, capture the spirit of the Dutton Ranch.

All the seasons of Yellowstone are available to stream on Peacock.

