“You can’t do anything anymore”- When Steve Harvey made his feelings clear about political correctness in comedy

In a 2017 interview published by The Hollywood Reporter, Steve Harvey made it clear how he felt about the changing rules in comedy. Steve Harvey, known for his stand-up background and multiple TV shows, was at the time launching a new daytime talk show called Steve. While discussing his show, he explained how comedy had changed due to increasing sensitivity among audiences.

“You can’t do anything anymore,” he said, referring to how political correctness had started affecting comedians.

According to Steve Harvey, comedians were now being judged more harshly. He said,

“Jerry Seinfeld was right when he said political correctness is killing comedy.” In his words, people were “looking for a reason to get their feelings hurt.”

He shared that even fellow TV host Dr. Phil had made similar observations. Harvey believed this shift made it harder for comedians like him, who were known for speaking their minds and pushing boundaries.

By 2017, Harvey was balancing six shows, including Family Feud, his radio show, and a growing media empire. Yet, in the middle of that success, he openly addressed the challenges of staying funny in a politically sensitive climate.

Steve Harvey's "comedy by the edge"

Steve Harvey said his brand of humor had always been different.

He described it as being “a little bit over there by the edge.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Steve Harvey explained,

“I want to say something that, ‘Well, have you thought about kicking her ass?’”

This remark came while recalling a past moment on his previous daytime show. A mother and grandmother had brought a teenage girl on the show who was being abusive. Though the official approach was to offer counseling, Harvey admitted that off-air, his instincts leaned toward blatant honesty.

He pointed out that this kind of humor couldn’t always be shown on daytime television.

“I have a unique sense of humor,” Harvey said.

But because of the show's format and topics, he often had to hold back. As a result, he felt he wasn’t fully able to deliver the kind of comedy he was known for.

In the same interview, Harvey compared himself to Ellen DeGeneres. While both were talk show hosts, he said,

“Ellen’s very entertaining, very likable... Ellen don’t go by the edge. I like the edge.”

His goal for the new Steve show was to bring more of that edginess back into the spotlight, without crossing lines that would spark controversy.

Adjusting to a new climate

Harvey acknowledged that the environment around comedy had changed. He noted that comedians had to find new ways to deliver their material without causing backlash.

One strategy he shared was changing how jokes were framed.

“I may have to put everything in the form of a question, as opposed to statements,” he said. Then he joked, “Do you think Donald Trump is crazy?”

The comment reflected Harvey’s awareness of how public figures, especially comedians, were being held accountable for every word. He admitted that being direct could easily lead to problems. This forced him to rethink how to stay funny while avoiding unwanted controversy.

Harvey also mentioned how he would handle political topics on his new show. He gave the example of Charlottesville, which had recently made news at the time. While he said he would talk about current issues, he would still do it “in the Steve Harvey way.” This meant using humor but staying grounded in his perspective. He said,

“Look, I’m OK with you loving the Confederate flag... But put it in a museum.”

Facing limits in entertainment

During the same interview, Harvey also spoke about the wider issue of race and representation in Hollywood. He said that while many people in the industry weren’t racist, they didn’t understand the country beyond Hollywood.

They sit in an office in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Studio City, and they make decisions about America and none of them live there,” he said.

This disconnect, he believed, led to misunderstandings about what audiences—especially Black audiences—wanted to see.

Harvey also commented on how difficult it was for Black entertainers to break into late-night.

“What’s a Black man got to do to get a late-night show around here?” he said, echoing a joke by Chris Rock.

Despite encouragement from figures like Jay Leno and Jimmy Fallon, Harvey said he still hadn’t been given a chance to host his late-night show.

In 2017, Steve Harvey made it clear that political correctness was, in his view, making comedy more difficult.

