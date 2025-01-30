"You're literally playing Peter Parker"— Fans criticize Hudson Thames after he praises Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man for not being 'woke'

Right on the eve of its premiere, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man found itself to be in a heave of controversy. With the show premiering its first two episodes on January 29, 2025, fans were excited to check out this new take on Spider-Man in a brand-new animated series on Disney+. However, the recent comments of voice actor Hudson Thames, who voices Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the new show, caused a frenzy online.

Talking about Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man with Collider on January 28, 2025, Hudson Thames praised the writing for the show. He showcased his appreciation for how the show captured the high school spirit, but he also said that he was worried that the show was going to be "annoying and woke."

"I thought it was awesome. I mean, my biggest fear was that it was gonna be annoying and woke, and it wasn't, and I was like, 'Yes, this is great, it's so well written,' like it feels real. I'm the oldest of five boys, so I feel like I kind of know what's happening in their lives and in high school, and it felt like it was doing that justice," said Thames.

This simultaneously caused many fans to start calling out Thames online for his choice of words. Recently, in media, the term "woke" has become a dog whistle for racism and sexism in fandoms. Many criticized Thames' choice of words by pointing out that he himself is portraying Spider-Man, who is often showcased as a progressive character in his own right.

"That guy hudson thames needs to be whacked. what a big fool. saying you thought your show was gonna be “annoying and woke” but you’re literally playing Peter Parker?? read the room," said one fan.

"Show with 2 prominent Black actors… oh if i speak?? saying this a day before your show premieres is ridiculous," commented a fan.

"Genuinely beyond dissapointed in this news about Hudson Thames man. You’re supposed to be Spider-Man goddamnit, act like it," said another fan.

"Come on Hudson Thames i was defending ur show now u gotta do this stupid s**t," said a fan.

Following Hudson Thames' comments, many fans also started asking for him to get recast for future seasons of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

"Look all I'm saying is considering how Disney screwed over Josh Keaton with the Spectacular Spider-Man cancellation and that one EMH episode I feel like they kinda owe him one and what better way to repay him than by getting him to replace Hudson Thames for FNSM season 2 and 3," said one fan.

"Stan Lee literally said 'Bigotry and racism are among the deadliest social ills plaguing the world today.' and Hudson Thames is out here saying he was worried about Spider-Man being too 'woke'...," said another fan.

What is Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man about?

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is a Marvel animated series that follows Spider-Man in his early high-school life. The show focuses on Peter Parker trying to balance his personal and superhero life, and it gives a brand-new origin to the classic superhero. The official synopsis for the show reads:

"Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots."

The show stars Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Charlie Cox, Hugh Dancy, Vincent D'Onofrio, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, and more. The series is also not a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and exists in its own continuity.

The first two episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are streaming on Disney+.

