Young Sheldon season 7 finale: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

In episodes 11 and 12 of Young Sheldon season 7, the series confronts the inevitable fate of George Cooper Sr. George's storyline reaches a tragic conclusion with his unexpected death from a heart attack. The episodes start with George secretly undergoing a vasectomy due to Mary's sudden baby fever.

Then, a promising job offer from Rice University suggests a potential move to Houston for the Cooper family. However, George experiences another heart attack and does not survive, leaving the Cooper family in profound grief. His co-workers at Medford High School deliver the devastating news.

These episodes thus serve as an emotional setup for the Coopers’ future, showing the pivotal changes and dramatic events in their lives. Notably, the finale episodes 13 and 14 will be released on May 16, 2024.

When will Young Sheldon season 7 finale be released

Young Sheldon season 7 will conclude with episodes 13 and 14, titled Funeral and Memoir, which will air consecutively on CBS at 8 pm and 8:30 pm ET on Thursday, May 16, 2024. Below is the release schedule for both the episodes across different time zones.

Episode 13:

Time zone Release date Release time Pacific Time Thursday, May 16, 2024 5:00 PM Central Time Thursday, May 16, 2024 7:00 PM Eastern Time Thursday, May 16, 2024 8:00 PM Mountain Time Thursday, May 16, 2024 6:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time Friday, May 16, 2024 1:00 AM Central European Time Friday, May 16, 2024 2:00 AM Eastern European Time Friday, May 16, 2024 3:00 AM Indian Standard Time Friday, May 16, 2024 6:30 AM

Episode 14:

Time zone Release date Release time Pacific Time Thursday, May 16, 2024 5:30 PM Central Time Thursday, May 16, 2024 7:30 PM Eastern Time Thursday, May 16, 2024 8:30 PM Mountain Time Thursday, May 16, 2024 6:30 PM Greenwich Mean Time Friday, May 16, 2024 1:30 AM Central European Time Friday, May 16, 2024 2:30 AM Eastern European Time Friday, May 16, 2024 3:30 AM Indian Standard Time Friday, May 16, 2024 7:00 AM

Where to watch Young Sheldon season 7 finale

Viewers can watch Young Sheldon Season 7, Episode 10 on CBS. Paramount+ will make the episode available the day after its initial broadcast. Additionally, Amazon Prime Video provides access to all episodes of the seventh season and the first six seasons.

What fans can expect from Young Sheldon season 7 finale

Young Sheldon season 7, on its part, ends in a series finale that viewers predict will be quite emotional in wrapping up the journey that began in 2017. Viewers will see Sheldon now fully attending Caltech and growing up as a brilliant scientist. The episode also considers the effects of George Cooper Sr.'s recent death.

That being said, though, the episodes will also have to honor the academic wins of Sheldon and maybe sow some seeds to set in motion his later adventures. It will also be a night of personal growth for other characters, such as Missy, who finally comes into her own, out of her brothers' shadows.

Not just this, the finale of Young Sheldon will also see a cameo by Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik back in their roles from The Big Bang Theory. The episode will feature their characters, Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler, with intense looks into the laptop screen, supposedly by Parsons and Bialik, teasing a big moment in the storyline.

This view raises the expectations that the episode could end with Sheldon writing an autobiography depicting his life experiences from this point in time. This is fueled by fan theories and the characters' scrutinizing look at the laptop, which somewhat predicts a narrative end of the series.

The press release for the two-part closer also came with the following synopsis:

"'Young Sheldon' ends its seven-year run with a must-see two-episode series finale. Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik reprise their roles as Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler in an unforgettable hour of television."

Overall, the finale promises a mix of closure and new beginnings, with a balance of somber moments and uplifting resolutions setting the stage for the characters' lives after the show.