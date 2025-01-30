Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episode 3 to 5: Release date and time, where to watch and more

The first two episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man premiered on January 29, 2025, and following that, the show will premiere its next three episodes next week. Fans can tune in for the Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episodes 3, 4, and 5, on February 5, 2025, on Disney+.

The next few episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are titled Secret Identity Crisis, Hitting the Big Time, and The Unicorn Unleashed. Going into the episodes, fans can expect to see more about Peter trying to be Spider-Man and the drama that arises with Norman Osborn having discovered his identity now.

Release timings for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episode 3 to 5 explored

Expand Tweet

Trending

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episodes 3 to 5 will be released on February 5, 2025, at 12 am Pacific Standard Time or 3 am Eastern Standard Time. However, the episodes will premiere in different regions at different times. The table below will tell fans when the episodes will premiere in their regions.

Date Time Zone Wednesday, February 5, 2025 12 am Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, February 5, 2025 3 am Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, February 5, 2025 8 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, February 5, 2025 1:30 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday, February 5, 2025 6 am Australian Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, February 5, 2025 9 am Central European Time

Where to watch Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episode 3 to 5?

Episodes 3 to 5 can be watched on Disney+ on February 5, 2025, in the United States of America and other regions the service is available. However, to watch the series, fans will require a valid subscription to the service.

For those who already own a Disney+ membership, the show will be available at no further cost.

Recap of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man premiere

Expand Tweet

In the first two episodes, fans get to see Peter Parker getting bit by a spider. When Midtown High is attacked by a symbiotic alien from the Multiverse, Doctor Strange stops him. However, they also bring along a spider with them which bites Peter Parker just as he saves Nico and introduces himself. However, six months later, Peter has become Spider-Man.

The episodes then see him try to be Spider-Man as he tries juggling his personal life as well and befriends Nico and Lonnie Lincoln - who also is dating Pearl, a girl Peter likes. At the end of episode 1, Peter is given an internship at Oscorp by Norman Osborn and he invites him to the company to work with him as well.

When Peter makes it to Oscorp, he is enlisted into Carla Connors' Energy Division where he works with her. However, he sees that an arsonist is setting fire to a building a few blocks away and sneaks out of Oscorp to stop him. But he unfortunately is late in getting back and is called up to the offices of Norman Osborn.

While Peter thinks he is about to get fired, he opens up by apologizing for bailing and promises to do better. However, Norman turns his computer monitor to reveal that he knows Peter is Spider-Man.

What can fans expect from Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episode 3 to 5?

Expand Tweet

Going into episodes 3 to 5, fans can expect to see how Peter deals with the fact that Norman Osborn knows about his identity as Spider-Man. However, seeing as the trailer has already teased this, fans can expect them to work together.

Especially since it's confirmed that it will be Norman who will give Peter the Future Foundation suit.

For further updates, stay tuned.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback