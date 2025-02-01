Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episodes 3 to 5: Major spoilers to expect

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episodes 3, 4, and 5 are scheduled to release on Disney+ on February 5, 2025. The upcoming episodes will be titled Secret Identity Crisis, Hitting the Big Time, and The Unicorn Unleashed. It will be hitting the midpoint of the series as the story finally kicks into gear over here in the next few episodes as fans get to see Peter properly be Spider-Man.

Going into the next three episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, fans can expect to see a lot of things. Most importantly, they can expect to see how the drama with Norman Osborn will play out now, given that he knows about Peters' secret identity as Spider-Man.

Alongside that, fans can also expect to see Peter get a new suit, perhaps, and they might also get a sneak peek at some brand new villains and heroes from the wider Marvel universe in the show.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinions and contains spoilers of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Reader's discretion is advised.

What can fans expect from Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man?

Peter dealing with Norman finding out about his secret

Going into the next few episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, fans can expect to see Peter deal with the fallout of Norman figuring out his secret identity as Spider-Man. In the first two episodes of the show, Norman Osborn offers Peter an internship at Oscorp as he believes that the kid has promise in him. This also leads to Peter getting drafted into Carla Connors' energy division at the company.

However, Peter has to leave midway during his first day as he sees that a building is on fire. He stops the arsonist who was responsible for it but is late in making it back to Oscorp. He is then called up to Norman Osborn's office, thinking that he is going to be fired, and he starts apologizing to him. But Norman turns his monitor around only to tell Peter that he knows that he is Spider-Man.

So, it certainly looks like Peter will be dealing with this development in the next episode of the show at least.

Peter receiving the Future Foundation suit

The upcoming episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will also feature Peter receiving the Future Foundation suit. This had already been confirmed in the trailer; however, it looks like he will be receiving that suit from none other than Norman Osborn himself.

In the comics, Peter receives the Future Foundation suit from the Fantastic Four. However, the show will be making a change over here to better connect it to the story. It certainly looks like it will be given to Peter as an upgrade by Osborn, as his normal suit is just pajamas.

New heroes and villains

Fans will also get to see new heroes and villains show up in the upcoming episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. While the show is separate from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is still set in a world where the Avengers and a bunch of other villains already exist.

As fans know, Charlie Cox is set to appear as Daredevil in the series, and there is a good chance that fans may get to see him in the next few episodes.

