The Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season finale is all set to premiere next week on Disney+. The upcoming episodes of the show will be titled Hero or Menace, and If This Be My Destiny. The episodes seem to tease that some big character development for Peter Parker is set to happen in the final two episodes as the show has been building up its villains and plot lines quite steadily.

So, fans can tune in for the Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season finale, on February 19, 2025. Marvel Animation will be premiering the show's final two episodes on Disney+ on the day and it will release at 12 am Pacific Standard Time or 3 am Eastern Standard Time.

Release timing for the Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season finale explored

Expand Tweet

Trending

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

As previously mentioned, the Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season finale will be premiering on February 19 at 12 am PST. However, the show will premiere in different regions at a different time. The table below shows when the show will premiere in their region.

Date Time Zone Wednesday, February 19, 2025 12:00 am Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, February 19, 2025 03:00 am Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, February 19, 2025 08:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, February 19, 2025 01:30 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday, February 19, 2025 06:00 am Australian Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, February 19, 2025 09:00 am Central European Time

Where to watch the Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season finale?

Fans can tune in for the show on Disney+ on February 19, 2025, in the United States of America and the other regions where the service is available in. However, to watch the show, fans will require a valid subscription to the platform.

For those who already have a subscription, the Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season finale will be availble at no further cost.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episodes 6 to 8 recap

Expand Tweet

After Lonnie becomes Tombstone and starts devoting most of his time to the 110th gang, he eventually gets kicked off the football team and starts doing poorly in his studies too. This leads to him breaking up with Pearl as well as he can't tell her what he has been upto. Elsewhere, Peter tries making Harry and Nico friends and organises a movie night at his house.

However, he has to leave in the middle of it as Norman requires his help at Oscorp. There, he learns that Daredevil broke into Norman's office and went through his files and when Peter confronts him, he tells him that Norman is hiding a secret and knocks Peter out. When Peter wakes up, Norman explains the secret is that the criminals are being provided weapons by Otto Octavius, his old colleague.

The two then begin their search for him and it leads to Octavius fitting Mac Gargan with a Scorpion suit. Gargan then marches on to the 110th hideout as well where Pearl goes to confront Lonnie and the two get attacked by him. However, Peter makes it in the nick of time and stops them, but ends up receiving a bad beating from Gargan. Just as he is about to be killed, Norman deploys a glider and saves Peter.

He then has Otto arrested and Peter evaluates his career as a hero. He goes to speak to Norman about what to do next, and tells him that "with great power, comes great respect..." Peter is then left even more unsure, but when his crime alert goes off, Harry reveals that he has had a new suit made for Peter which is inspired by his sketches.

What can fans expect from the Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season finale?

Expand Tweet

Going into the the Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season finale, fans can expect a continuation of Lonnie's downfall into villainy. In the comics, the character becomes a proper supervillain after having his entire skin become indestructible - and fans can certainly expect him to go through that change in the finale.

Aside from that, fans can also expect to see Peter receive his classic red-and-blue suit in the the Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season finale as well.

For further updates on the show, stay tuned with us.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback