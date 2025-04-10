Your Friends and Neighbors season 1: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

Your Friends and Neighbors season 1 is set to premiere on Friday, April 11, 2025, exclusively on Apple TV+. The new original series, created by Jonathan Tropper, will stream exclusively on the platform with a ten-episode season rollout. Viewers can expect a new episode each week, with the first dropping simultaneously across global regions.

The series, set in an affluent suburban community of Westmont Village, follows Coop, a hedge fund manager who is recently divorced and becomes unemployed. He uses criminal methods to maintain his lifestyle and keep his family living to the standard to which they've become accustomed. What begins as an attempt at a fresh start soon spirals into deeper involvement with his neighbors' secret operations, forcing him to make tough choices as a father and as a man trying to adapt.

Jon Hamm leads the show as Coop, marking a return to television in a dramatic role. The trailer, released by Apple TV+ on March 12, 2025, introduces the series' darkly comedic tone and ensemble cast, offering a glimpse into the show's blend of crime, parenting, and hidden suburban lives.

Your Friends and Neighbors season 1 release date

Apple TV+ confirmed the release date for Your Friends and Neighbors season 1 through a press release and the launch of the official trailer on March 12, 2025. The series will premiere globally on April 11, 2025, and follow a weekly release schedule.

Filming took place in suburban areas styled to reflect Connecticut communities. There have been no reported cast exits or production delays. The series was developed as part of Apple TV+'s continued investment in character-driven dramas and was greenlit after Jonathan Tropper's previous success with shows like Warrior and Banshee.

Your Friends and Neighbors season 1 will consist of 10 episodes, each exploring Coop's integration into a tightly knit yet morally ambiguous neighborhood. Here’s the release time for all regions:

Region Release Time (April 11, 2025) Pacific Time (PT) 12:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) 3:00 AM UK (BST) 8:00 AM Europe (CEST) 9:00 AM India (IST) 12:30 PM Japan (JST) 4:00 PM Australia (AEST) 5:00 PM

For best results, viewers are encouraged to watch the series in sequence, as the episodes are designed to follow a linear story arc.

Your Friends and Neighbors season 1 cast and crew

Jon Hamm as Coop shares a heartfelt moment with his children in Your Friends and Neighbors season 1, set in the seemingly peaceful Westmont Village. (Image via AppleTV+/Youtube)

Jon Hamm takes on the lead role of Coop, a widowed hedge fund manager who seeks a new beginning in a quiet town. The main cast features several well-known actors:

Margo Martindale as Marsha, a prominent and strategic figure within the neighborhood

Allison Tolman as Jessie

Sunita Mani as Rita

Billy Magnussen as Dean

Nick Mohammed as Harry

Annabelle Dexter-Jones as Ashley

Ray Romano as Frank

The series was developed by Jonathan Tropper, who also serves as the showrunner and executive producer. Tropper is known for creating shows with strong emotional undercurrents set against suspenseful storylines, including Banshee and Warrior.

The creative team also includes executive producers Jon Hamm, Connie Tavel, and Craig Gillespie, who directed several episodes. Gillespie's past directing credits include Cruella, Pam & Tommy, and I, Tonya, highlighting his experience in storytelling with psychological depth and complex characters.

Your Friends and Neighbors season 1 plot

The narrative centers on Coop, a recently divorced and shamed hedge fund manager who loses his job. Confronted with financial strain and a desire to sustain the lifestyle his family expects, Coop resorts to theft in the affluent and apparently peaceful area of Westmont Village.

Here is the official summary of season 1 of Your Friends and Neighbors:

"After being fired in disgrace, a hedge fund manager still grappling with his recent divorce, resorts to stealing from his neighbors’ homes in the exceedingly affluent Westmont Village, only to discover that the secrets and affairs hidden behind those wealthy facades might be more dangerous than he ever imagined."

As Coop's actions intensify, he discovers that his neighbors are caught in a mesh of lies, illegal activities, and hidden truths that go much deeper than he expected. What starts as a singular act of theft evolves into a complicated involvement within a morally questionable society where each person harbors secrets.

The series focuses on the theme of ethical compromise, examining Coop's challenge to reconcile his personal beliefs with the necessity to support his family. It also explores the outward appearances of suburban living, adherence to norms, and the unseen expenses of upholding looks.

What to expect from Your Friends and Neighbors season 1

Olivia Munn as Samantha 'Sam' Levitt in Your Friends and Neighbors season 1 (Image via AppleTv+)

Your Friends and Neighbors season 1 is expected to deliver a storyline that blends personal transformation with escalating neighborhood conflict. The show will follow Coop as he navigates difficult choices within a secretive community, where trust is fragile and motives remain unclear.

The series focuses on themes of moral ambiguity, survival, and personal responsibility. Viewers can expect a layered narrative where each character plays a role in sustaining the suburban criminal operation, while also dealing with their own emotional and familial struggles. The setting will likely evolve into a character of its own as tensions rise in the quiet streets of Westmont Village.

Your Friends and Neighbors season 1 promises a grounded and suspenseful narrative centered on secrecy, community pressure, and shifting alliances. Premiering on Apple TV+ on April 11, 2025, the series offers a weekly look into a world where every neighbor hides more than they reveal. With ten episodes set to explore the complexities behind suburban facades, the show aims to raise questions about identity, compromise, and the cost of belonging.

