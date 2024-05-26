6 Best Adidas tennis shoes to try in 2024

Adidas tennis shoes were first introduced in 1963 with their first-ever leather model, and they quickly gained popularity. The first one was named after Robert Haillet's shoe, but after Haillet's retirement, they signed Stan Smith and renamed the shoe in the early 1970s.

Adidas tennis shoes are known for their blend of performance and durability. These shoes are created with technologies like Adiwear on the outsoles for increased wear resistance on various courts. They have features like TPU foils and Adituff that protect against toe drag and abrasion.

All Adidas tennis shoes allow players to focus on the game without worrying about their shoes wearing down quickly. They offer a wide range of shoes that players can choose from and find a pair that suits them the best. They can find a pair that offers stability and flexibility for their playing style.

Adizero Cybersonic Women, and 5 other must-try Adidas tennis shoes in 2024

Here are the 6 best Adidas tennis shoes that one can buy in the year 2024.

Gamecourt 2.0 Tennis Shoes

Adizero Ubersonic 4.1 Tennis Shoes

Barricade 13 Tennis Shoes

Controljam Control 3 Tennis Shoes

Adizero Cybersonic Women

Courtflash Speed Tennis Shoes

1) Gamecourt 2.0 Tennis shoes

Gamecourt 2.0 Tennis Shoes (Image via Adidas)

These Adidas tennis shoes have a lightweight mesh upper and padded heel, making them the perfect tennis partner. It has a full EVA midsole that keeps one comfortable and connected to the court. It has an Adiwear outsole that ensures good traction, making it suitable for hard courts without sacrificing durability.

Price: $70 on Adidas' official website.

2) Adizero Ubersonic 4.1 Tennis Shoes

Adizero Ubersonic 4.1 Tennis Shoes (Image via Adidas)

Adizero Ubersonic 4.1 Tennis Shoes support lateral movements with a reinforced, lightweight mesh upper. The middle underneath has a responsive light strike and a grippy Adiwear outsole that combines to perform better at hard courts. The shoe areas prone to abrasion are covered with recycled BOOST material to help with longevity after the game.

These shoes are made of a high-performance yarn containing 50% Parley Ocean Plastic, which is reimagined plastic waste. This waste is collected from remote islands, beaches, coastal communities, and shorelines. It helps protect the oceans from pollution.

Price: $140 on Adidas' official website.

3) Barricade 13 Tennis Shoes

Barricade 13 Tennis Shoes (Image via Adidas)

These Adidas tennis shoes are designed for stability and control on the court. They are created with features like the Torsion system and asymmetric lacing that helps one make quick cuts and slides. The shoe has a repetitor midsole and geofit sensepods, providing support and comfort throughout the match. It is made with at least 20% recycled materials.

Price: $160 on Adidas' official website.

4) Courtjam Control 3 Tennis Shoes

Courtjam Control 3 Tennis Shoes (Image via Adidas)

These Adidas tennis shoes are designed for hard courts. They feature a breathable mesh upper that helps keep the feet cool during intense matches. The bounce midsole provides flexibility for quick movements.

At the same time, the Torsion system ensures stability for sharp cuts and slides. It is made with at least 20% recycled materials and offers both performance as well as sustainability.

Price: $90 on Adidas' official website.

5) Adizero Cybersonic Women

Adizero Cybersonic Women (Image via Adidas)

These Adidas tennis shoes are built for aggressive tennis players looking for speed. It features lightweight and breathable materials with a supportive upper for a dynamic fit. The energy rods and dual density midsole work together to provide explosive acceleration and court control. It allows one to dominate the game with quick cuts and powerful steps.

Price: $180 on Adidas' official website.

6) Courtflash Speed Tennis Shoes

Courtflash Speed Tennis Shoes (Image via Adidas)

Built for swiftness on any court, these Adidas tennis shoes are all about quick cuts and sprints. The breathable mesh upper keeps the mesh upper cool and comfortable keeping the feet cooler. The Adituff toe reinforcement protects against wear and tear. It is made with 20% recycled materials that make the shoes fast and eco friendly.

Price: $85 on Adidas' official website.

Adidas tennis shoes offer a perfect blend of performance and durability, making them a great choice for players of all levels. With a wide range of options to choose from, there's a perfect Adidas tennis shoe out there for every playing style and budget.

Whether you're a baseline grinder or a serve-and-volley attacker, Adidas has a shoe that will help one dominate the court. With their commitment to sustainability, one can look good and feel good knowing one is playing in shoes made with recycled materials.

