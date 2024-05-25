LeBron James' The Shop x Nike LeBron 21 "Metallic Gold" sneakers: Detailed look

The brilliant Los Angeles Lakers power forward LeBron James has decided to expand his extensive Nike sneaker assortment with the collaborative The Shop x Nike LeBron 21 "Metallic Gold" colorway. This joint variant will be decked in a Metallic Gold/Black-Coconut Milk-Aquamarine palette.

The LeBron James' The Shop x Nike LeBron 21 "Metallic Gold" sneakers are anticipated to enter the footwear scene on June 7, 2024. These basketball shoes are marked with a selling price label of $210 per pair. They will be sold via the online as well as offline sites of Nike.

More details about The Shop x Nike LeBron 21 "Metallic Gold" shoes

A closer look at the The Shop x Nike LeBron 21 Metallic Gold sneakers (Image via Nike)

LeBron James wore a pair of his latest trademark silhouette with Swoosh, the LeBron 21, which had branding features for his television show The Shop. These sneakers were covered in metallic gold hues and were spotted during the final game of the 2023–2024 NBA season. The good news is that in the following month, sneaker enthusiasts will have the opportunity to purchase this pair.

The upper part of this forthcoming sneaker is made of a dazzling metallic gold velvety material that gracefully conceals the unique 360-degree cabling system.

This enhances the shoe's visual appeal as well as its sturdy construction. The design has been painstakingly built, and it has the classic Swoosh logo produced by Nike in a mismatched form. The medial side features black and gold, while the lateral side features tonal gold.

For those who are lovers of both the show and LeBron's distinctive shoes, this sneaker is a collector's item because the branding of The Shop is prominently displayed on a specific tag that is positioned on the heel.

This further enhances the sneaker's reputation for being exclusive. In addition to a marbled black and white outer sole unit that assures durability and grip both on and off the court, the design is completed by a coconut milk and black midsole that is both fashionable and useful.

The description of the upcoming The Shop x Nike LeBron 21 shoes on the SNKRS site reads,

"Sweet velvety bliss. Designed in collaboration with "The Shop," LeBron James and Maverick Carter's barbershop-themed podcast, this special-edition LeBron 21 brings a fresh take to the King's signature shoe lineup."

The brand underlines the design elements of the sneaker in the following text,

"The smooth feel of the Metallic Gold upper plays well with its subtle ripple design, creating a visual and tactile marvel. When you roll into the barbershop to talk sports, music, business and culture, it's important to rock the right footwear and this shoe bridges the on-court and off-court gap with ease."

It further continues as follows:

"For game time, it's loaded up with Zoom Air units in a low-to-the-ground design. To seal the deal, The Shop's logo graces the heel and custom insoles for a special nod to one of LeBron's many passions—connecting with the community."

Set your reminders for the upcoming The Shop x Nike LeBron 21 "Metallic Gold" sneakers that will be accessible next month. King James fans and other curious readers are advised to stay in touch with the Nike SNKRS app for timely alerts on their arrival.

