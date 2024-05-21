8 Best Adidas sneaker collabs of 2024 (So Far)

Adidas sneaker collabs are among the most anticipated releases in the sneaker community. Thanks to interesting partnerships, the brand continues to utilize its creative designs and rich history in 2024. Adidas gives its famous models new life by collaborating with a variety of personalities and brands. These agreements help Adidas stay relevant and attract new and loyal customers.

Adidas' mix of street culture, high fashion, and sportswear shows originality and quality. Sneakerheads worldwide have noticed some notable partnerships this year.

Adidas sneaker collabs have consistently pushed the boundaries of design and functionality, including cutting-edge technology and distinctive looks in its products. Several noteworthy collaborations that the company announced for 2024 have produced some of the greatest sneaker launches of the year.

These partnerships showcase Adidas's versatility and inventiveness, from reinventing timeless shapes to launching whole new models. Throughout the year, fans can anticipate finding these sneakers on the brand's website and at a few select stores.

Adidas' 2024 shoe collabs demonstrate its commitment to sneaker culture. Adidas ensures each release is unique with relationships across sectors and creative fields. The following eight Adidas sneaker collaborations of the year stand out for their styles and features.

Disclaimer: The list reflects the writer's opinions. Please let us know what else we could have added.

Best Adidas sneaker collaborations of 2024

Sporty & Rich x Adidas Samba

Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas

Kith x Adidas

Wales Bonner x Adidas

Adidas Originals x Korn

Adidas Originals x Bad Bunny

Adidas N x BAPE®

Dingyun Zhang x Adidas Originals Samba “Core Black”

1) Sporty & Rich x Adidas Samba

The combination between Sporty & Rich and Adidas Samba has garnered the interest of young ladies. Recognized for its upscale athletic wear, Sporty & Rich has given the traditional Samba silhouette a modern update. The sneakers are both fashionable and cozy thanks to their premium materials and simple design. These sneakers are available on the brand's website and are anticipated to be highly sought after.

2) Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas

From the time Sean Wotherspoon worked with Adidas, the brand now has shoes with his signature bright colors and corduroy textures. This release follows Wotherspoon's style by employing entertaining and environment-friendly materials. The sneakers are eco-friendly and stylish. Fans can only find these shoes on the brand's website.

3) Kith x Adidas

Through their collaboration with Adidas sneakers, Kith presents a chic and functional sneaker that will appeal to a broad range of consumers. The cooperation offers an elegant, delicately branded look for formal gatherings and everyday use. These sneakers stand out due to their superior materials and thorough attention to detail. They are available for purchase on the brand's website.

4) Wales Bonner x Adidas

The collaboration between Wales Bonner and Adidas sneakers offers a refined and elegant take on famous models from the company. Wales Bonner, a designer known for his understated beauty and simplicity, has expertly blended Adidas's heritage of athletic gear with these qualities to produce a sneaker.

The outcome is a beautiful, adaptable shoe that works with formal and informal outfits. These sneakers are available for purchase on the brand's website.

5) Adidas Originals x Korn

Adidas Originals and Korn have teamed up once again for a bold sneaker collection. The collaboration features the Campus 2 silhouette with unique details inspired by Korn's style. With furry suede uppers and hidden Korn details, these sneakers are a tribute to the band's legacy.

The Supermodified silhouette, exclusive to the Korn web store, includes striking, bright green accents. Both models are available on the brand’s website.

6) Adidas Originals x Bad Bunny

The latest release in the Adidas and Bad Bunny collaboration is a daring interpretation of the classic Campus silhouette. Inspired by Bad Bunny’s signature style, these sneakers feature rich textures and bold color contrasts.

The double-heel and double-tongue construction pays homage to Bad Bunny’s bilingual identity. These sneakers are a must-have for fans and are available on the brand’s website.

7) Adidas N x BAPE®

Adidas and BAPE® continue their collaboration with the N x BAPE® sneakers. The suede upper and rubber outsole give this style a 2000s vibe. Unique features include 1ST CAMO lining, BAPE STA™️ logo, and co-branded pieces. Each pair comes with multiple lace options and a custom co-branded box. These sneakers are available on the brand’s website.

8) Dingyun Zhang x Adidas Originals Samba “Core Black”

The Dingyun Zhang x Adidas Originals Samba “Core Black” sneakers showcase the designer’s distinctive style. Featuring fluid, transformative designs with abstract elements, these Adidas sneakers offer a blend of casual and high-end styles. The "Core Black" colorway makes them versatile and suitable for various outfits.

Adidas sneaker collabs in 2024 have introduced some of the most exciting and innovative designs in recent years. As long as there is something for everyone, each partnership gives the famous Adidas brand a new look.

These sneakers demonstrate current shoppers' diverse interests, from high-end athleisure to bold and vivid patterns. Adidas will lead the shoe industry with more groundbreaking arrivals this year.

