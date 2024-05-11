KoRn x Adidas to launch their second collection

KoRn x Adidas has now launched their second collection, which includes an array of apparel and accessories. Among them, the sneakers are poised to steal the show once again.

The partnership between KoRn x Adidas originated from a shared passion for unique, bold fashion statements, rooted deeply in the music and sportswear domains. Their first collaboration was highlighted by a striking purple sequined tracksuit that became a sensation among fans.

The upcoming collection promises to continue this tradition with fresh designs and a vivid green color scheme.

Available from May 15, the collection will be accessible online and at select Adidas Originals retail stores. It will also feature on adidas.com, ensuring that fans worldwide can get their hands on these exclusive items.

This release includes not only sneakers, but also a range of apparel such as a green sequined track top and pants, graphic tees, socks, and a cap, all adorned with the collaboration’s distinct branding.

A detailed look at the KoRn x Adidas collection

Campus 2 sneakers: A New Twist on a Classic

The revamped Campus 2 sneakers are a highlight of the collection. These shoes feature a luxurious furry suede exterior with subtle KoRn branding elements that are only visible upon close inspection. Designed to combine comfort with an edge of rock, these sneakers are perfect for both casual wear and making bold fashion statements.

Supermodified: Bright and bold

The Supermodified sneakers stand out with their bright green accents, matching the collection's overall color theme. Available exclusively on the KoRn web store, these shoes incorporate vintage KoRn t-shirt designs, bringing a piece of music history to modern streetwear. They offer a unique blend of nostalgia and contemporary style, making them a must-have for collectors and fans alike.

Each piece in the KoRn x Adidas collection is carefully crafted to capture the essence of KoRn’s rebellious style and Adidas’s classic aesthetic. The green sequined track top and pants are likely to be the center of attention, reminiscent of the purple tracksuit from their first collection but with a new twist.

Additional items like the graphic tee, socks, and cap are meticulously designed to complement the footwear, creating a cohesive look that fans will appreciate.

The collection doesn’t stop at apparel - it also includes unique accessories such as graphic insoles, various laces, stickers, and even a guitar pick keychain. Each item is packed in a co-branded box, making every purchase special and collectible.

KoRn x Adidas' second collection celebrates music and fashion and marks another collaboration milestone. The bold aesthetics and classic vibes of this collection promise to excite sneakerheads and KoRn fans alike.