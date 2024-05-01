8 Best cricket shoes to try in 2024

Cricket shoes, in particular, play an essential role in providing the necessary support, comfort, and traction on the field. Cricket enthusiasts are constantly on the lookout for gear that can enhance their game.

This article dives into some of the top cricket shoes available in 2024, offering insights into their designs, features, and how they meet the needs of different player types.

From high-performance spikes designed for fast bowlers to versatile shoes suited for batters and fielders, this guide covers a variety of options to help athletes make an informed choice that matches their playing style and conditions.

Disclaimer: This article reflects only the writer's opinions. Please tell us if we missed anything in the comments.

Best cricket shoes to try in 2024

Adidas 22YDS Full Spike Cricket Shoes

Adidas 22YDS SL22 Boost Cricket Shoes

New Balance CK10 R5 Cricket Shoes

New Balance CK4040 V5 Cricket Shoes

Kookaburra KC 2.0 Cricket Spikes

Puma Spike 19.2

Gunn and Moore Original All Round Cricket Shoes

SG Savage Spikes 1.0

1) Adidas 22YDS Full Spike

Adidas 22YDS Full Spike (Image via Adidas)

The Adidas 22YDS Full Spike Cricket Shoes are engineered for modern-day dynamic cricketers. According to the brand, they are designed for optimal traction and agility on the field, featuring an anti-slip rubber outsole and lightweight cushioning provided by an injection EVA midsole.

The upper is crafted to offer support, especially in the forefoot area for quick, multi-directional movements, ideal for a batter needing responsiveness at the crease.

These cricket shoes are available on various online cricket gear retailers including All Rounder Cricket and Talent Cricket. The price generally ranges around $121 in the US, with some seasonal discounts bringing the price down to about $75.

2) Adidas 22YDS SL22 Boost

Adidas 22YDS SL22 Boost (Image via Adidas)

The Adidas 22YDS SL22 Boost Cricket Shoes are tailored for both astroturf and indoor cricket environments. The brand highlights its lightweight mesh upper that enhances breathability, coupled with a cushioned midsole for superior energy return, making them suitable for various playing surfaces.

These shoes can also be found at major online sports equipment stores like All Rounder Cricket. They are priced similarly to the Full Spike version, usually around $121, but discounts may apply during promotional periods.

3) New Balance CK10 R5

New Balance CK10 R5 (Image via All-rounder Cricket)

These shoes are a top pick for players who value comfort and functionality. The New Balance CK10 R5 is celebrated for its breathable mesh upper that provides both comfort and a durable exterior, essential for rigorous cricket matches.

The metal spike outsole ensures exceptional traction on the pitch, making these shoes ideal for batters and fielders who require reliable grip during play. They are available for purchase at several retailers, including Western Sports Centre, with a price range of approximately $117 to $146.

While the price is on the higher side, the shoe's durability and specialized design justify the investment. Pros include high breathability and excellent traction; however, the shoe's relatively high price might be a con for some budgets.

4) New Balance CK4040 V5

New Balance CK4040 V5 Cricket Shoes (Image via All rounder cricket)

Specifically designed for bowlers, the New Balance CK4040 V5 incorporates a FuelCell midsole, which provides enhanced cushioning and supports the dynamic movements required in bowling.

This design element helps reduce the risk of injury and allows for powerful performance. These shoes can be found in select sports gear outlets and are priced around $115 to $130.

The shoes' pros are their exceptional cushioning and support for fast movements, beneficial for bowlers who need stability during their play. However, they may feel slightly heavier compared to other cricket shoes, which could be a con for players looking for ultra-lightweight options.

5) The Kookaburra KC 2.0 Cricket Spikes

Kookaburra KC 2.0 Cricket Spikes (Image via All rounder cricket)

These cricket shoes are well-regarded for offering a combination of affordability and performance, making them suitable for players at all levels. Key features, as described on the brand’s website, include a low-profile design with a blend of PVC, airflow mesh, and a rubberized upper for comfort.

It also incorporates a reinforced rubber toe box and forefoot for enhanced durability and a shock-absorbing 3D molded EVA midsole for better support during play. T

hese shoes are available for purchase on various online platforms like Total Cricket and Cricket-Hockey, with prices typically ranging around $60-$80, depending on the size and specific site.

6) The Puma Spike 19.2

Puma Spike 19.2 (Image via All rounder cricket)

These cricket shoes are designed to cater to the needs of dynamic cricketers who value both durability and comfort. These shoes are crafted to support multi-directional movement and come equipped with strategically placed spikes for optimal traction on the field.

The design integrates a lightweight and breathable upper, ensuring both performance and comfort during extensive play. These are available for purchase on sites like Puma's official store and other sporting goods retailers, with prices usually set between $100-$120.

This model combines functionality with style, making it a solid choice for serious cricketers looking for reliable footwear.

7) The Gunn and Moore Original All Round

Gunn and Moore Original All Round Cricket Shoes (Image via All rounder cricket)

These are designed with aesthetics and functionality in mind, suitable for cricketers who appreciate both style and performance. They feature a two-tone TPU outsole, which enhances flexibility and lightness, making them ideal for players who need to move quickly on the field.

These shoes are available for purchase on various cricket gear specialized websites such as Hawkinsport, where they are praised for their build quality and design.

8) The SG Savage Spikes 1.0

SG Savage Spikes 1.0 (Image via Team SG)

These are highly recommended for their combination of style and practicality. They come with a durable polyurethane sole and a breathable upper made of mesh and PU, offering comfort during extended play. These shoes are particularly noted for their affordability and are available from major sports retailers and online stores like Amazon and Flipkart.

They are often highlighted for providing good value for money, blending decent quality and performance at a competitive price point.

Selecting the right cricket shoes is essential for any player looking to enhance their performance. This guide has introduced a variety of options available in 2024, each designed to meet specific needs on the cricket field.

Whether one prioritizes speed, comfort, or all-round functionality, the market offers a range of choices to suit different preferences and budgets. It's advisable to consider these recommendations carefully to invest in shoes that will not only improve performance but also provide lasting comfort and durability throughout the cricket season. With the right pair, players can truly elevate their game.