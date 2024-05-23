Adidas AE 1 “New Wave” Sample sneakers: Features explored

The Adidas AE 1 “New Wave” Sample sneakers are making headlines as Anthony Edwards dominates the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Known for his impressive performance on the court, Edwards is also catching attention off the court with his stylish Adidas AE 1 shoes. Thanks to an early look from yuanchengxin1 on Instagram, fans have been able to preview the vibrant and unique design of the “New Wave” sample.

The Adidas AE 1 series has been a standout in the world of basketball sneakers, largely due to Anthony Edwards’ collaboration with Adidas. The “New Wave” sample, also known as “Arctic Fusion,” builds on the legacy of the AE 1 with its top-tier performance features.

As the brand mentions about this signature pair,

"Lace up in the style of one of the game's emerging superstars. These signature sneakers from Adidas Basketball and Anthony Edwards are built for certified bucket getters. The combined BOOST and Lightstrike midsole is ultra-lightweight and adds outstanding energy return to your most explosive moves."

The brand further mentions,

"A rubber outsole provides all the support you need to attack the hoop, while signature Anthony Edwards branding completes the look."

While these exclusive Adidas AE 1 “New Wave” Sample sneakers are not expected to be available for purchase, their unveiling has sparked considerable excitement.

Key Features of Adidas AE 1 “New Wave” Sample Sneakers

Unique Design

The Adidas AE 1 “New Wave” Sample sneakers feature a striking black textile upper. This choice of material not only looks sleek but also ensures durability.

The shoe is enhanced both aesthetically and functionally by the addition of large TPU support wings in a matching black color, which gives it a futuristic touch.

Grey Suede Toe Box

A distinctive element of the Adidas AE 1 “New Wave” Sample sneakers is the grey suede toe box. This contrast in texture and color adds depth to the design, making the sneakers stand out from other versions in the AE 1 lineup.

Personal Branding

Anthony Edwards’ personal logo is prominently displayed on the woven tongue tag of the Adidas AE 1 New Wave Sample sneakers. This personal touch signifies his involvement in the design process and adds a layer of exclusivity to the sneakers. Additionally, Adidas’ Three Stripes branding on the back heel reinforces the collaboration.

Full-Length Boost Midsole

Comfort and performance are key in the Adidas AE 1 “New Wave” Sample sneakers. These New Wave sneakers feature a full-length Boost midsole wrapped in a durable cage, providing responsive cushioning and support. This outsole design offers excellent grip and stability, essential for quick movements on the basketball court.

The Adidas AE 1 New Wave Sample sneakers are equipped with a blue semi-translucent outsole featuring a modified herringbone traction pattern.

The overall design of the Adidas AE 1 “New Wave” Sample sneakers showcases a blend of aesthetics and performance.

This exclusive sample may not be available to fans, but the excitement and buzz it creates show Edwards' impact on basketball and sneaker culture. Adidas' inventive and stylish AE 1 “New Wave” Sample sneakers show the future of sneaker design.

