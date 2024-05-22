Adidas Gazelle indoor "Easy Orange" shoes: Detailed look

The Adidas Gazelle indoor "Easy Orange" basketball shoes are a vibrant addition to the iconic Gazelle lineup. With their rich history and timeless appeal, the Gazelle Indoor basketball trainers continue to capture the hearts of sneaker enthusiasts worldwide.

Adidas Gazelle shoes date back to its initial release in the 1960s. Originally designed as a training shoe, the Gazelle quickly became popular among soccer fans, indie rockers, and sneakerheads. The Adidas Gazelle indoor "Easy Orange" basketball sneakers are a modern revival of the 1979 Gazelle Indoor sneakers, retaining all the beloved features while introducing a bold new colorway.

About the build and design of the Gazelle shoes, the official Adidas website states,

From its humble beginnings in 1966 to its status as a fashion staple today, the adidas Originals Gazelle shoe has stood the test of time as one of the most beloved training and leisure silhouettes ever created.

These Gazelle sneakers are available on Adidas’s official website and at select retailers for 0. Following its timeless design and versatile appeal, the Gazelle shoe has captured the hearts of athletics worldwide.

Adidas Gazelle indoor "Easy Orange" shoes: Exploring features

Design and build quality

The Adidas Gazelle indoor "Easy Orange" shoes feature a suede upper that provides a soft and premium feel. The classic design is given a distinctive and contemporary edge by the vibrant Easy Orange color.

About Adidas Gazelle indoor "Easy Orange" shoes, the official website states,

A revival of the Gazelle Indoor sneakers from 1979, these adidas shoes have all the details that soccer fans, indie rockers and sneakerheads have loved for decades.

The brand website further mentions,

Soft suede and a durable leather lining come together on a gum rubber outsole with a translucent effect. The 3-Stripes and metallic-gold lettering complete the authentic look.

These basketball trainers have established the Gazelle as a consistent fixture throughout the years. The shoes are instantly identifiable due to the metallic-gold lettering and the three stripes on the side, which contribute to their authentic appearance. The translucent effect on the outsole enhances the aesthetic appeal.

Read More: 8 Best Adidas sneaker collabs of 2024 (So Far)

Durable outsole

Adidas Gazelle indoor Easy Orange shoes (Image via Adidas)

The lace closure guarantees a secure fit, facilitating a supportive and comfortable experience. The gum rubber outsole provides excellent traction and adds to the overall durability of the shoes.

Versatile style

The Adidas Gazelle indoor "Easy Orange" shoes are versatile enough to be paired with a variety of outfits. The bold colorway ensures that you stand out, making a fashion statement wherever you go.

Also Read: Adidas Crazy Iiinfinity “Chalk White” Sneakers: Features Explored

Easy maintenance

Maintaining the Adidas Gazelle indoor "Easy Orange" shoes is straightforward. The suede upper can be cleaned with a suede brush to keep it looking fresh. For athletes and sneakerheads, the Adidas Gazelle indoor "Easy Orange" shoes are a great addition to any collection.

Adidas Gazelle indoor Easy Orange shoes (Image via Adidas)

Underneath, the semi-translucent sole unit retains the classic gum brown finish. These basketball sneakers are now available at select international retailers and on the Adidas website.

Ideal for dedicated Adidas enthusiasts or those seeking something fresh and trendy, the “Green Spark” sneakers are an excellent pick. These trainers hold on to the rich tradition of the Adidas Gazelle series and make it a must-have for athletes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback