Adidas reveals the Tennis SS24 Paris Collection for the Olympics

Adidas introduced the Tennis SS24 Paris Collection was recently on April 1, 2024. The collection is crafted and created with technology and designs to help tennis players during intensive match days for the Paris Olympics 2024.

The collection consists of 15 pieces including apparel and footwear. Out of the 15, two are hero outfits from the 'Move the Planet' collection.

The Tennis SS24 Paris Collection helps players adapt to clay court conditions easily. The fabric and technology used in the new collection help players move around the clay court comfortably. The collection is available for sale on Adidas' official website and the official app.

The collection has a special technology called HEAT.RDY Technology will keep the players cool and comfortable during warm Parisian temperatures during the Olympics.

HEAT.RDY Technology makes the fabrics breathable and lightweight, maximizing airflow during intense clay court matches. The core collection includes 8 pieces of apparel and footwear that help raise awareness for the 'Move the Planet' initiative.

This Tennis SS24 Paris collection also infuses another technology called Free Lift Construction which is a paneled fabric stitched under the armpits. It helps increase mobility and helps ease arm movements during tennis matches.

Adidas introduced this collection with zero prints and focused more on color-blocking solids. It has a bolder design and features engineered panels that help increase mobility and airflow while playing. It has textured fabrics and they are intentionally paired with black and white.

These give a touch of classic tennis court lines. Throughout the collection, a stimulating Orange 'Spark' is used to display a sense of energy at the court while they play high pressure games at the Olympics.

As per a report issued by Adidas on their official website, Elina Svitolina, 2023 quarter-finalist in Paris stated that—

"Clay is always the most challenging surface to play on. With my baseline style of play, I need to be more dynamic on clay to allow for slipping on softer ground."

She further stated that—

"During these high-intensity matches, it’s important to feel supported, the smallest distraction in the wrong moment can make or break a point.”

Men's sizes XS-2XL and women's sizes 2XS-2XL are available for the 15-piece clothing and shoe line. Tennis stars will be sporting these stylish and functional pieces during the upcoming Olympic Games.

Some of the athletes who will be wearing the collection include Caroline Wozniacki, Elina Svitolina, Xinyu Wang, Dana Mathewson, Jessica Pegula, Maria Sakkari, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Jason Wu, and Martin de la Puente.

