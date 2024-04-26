6 Affordable Women's tights from New Balance for better workout

Women's tights from New Balance are gaining popularity for their blend of style, comfort, and performance. These tights are a must-have in sportswear because they can be worn in many ways and are liked by both athletes and regular people.

What sets New Balance tights apart is not just their innovative fabric technology but also their commitment to combining functionality with fashion. Each pair is designed to provide support during physical activities while ensuring wearers stay trendy.

Whether women are looking for high-performance tights for running or comfortable leggings for day-to-day wear, New Balance offers options under $100. Let's take a look at six budget-friendly NB women's tights that can enhance any workout experience in 2024.

Disclaimer: The list reflects the writer's opinions. Please let us know what else we could have added.

Exploring affordable women's tights from New Balance for workouts

Every active woman requires the best quality tights for workout sessions. New Balance Women’s tights can be a great choice both in terms of affordability and quality. Sportskeeda has curated a list of six good options:

Women's NB Essentials Legging

Women's NB Sleek High Rise Sport Legging 25"

Women's Reflective Print Impact Run Heat Tight

Women's NB AT Legging

Women's Impact Run AT High Rise Tight

Women's Cotton High Rise Legging 27"

1) Women's NB Essentials Legging

Women's NB Essentials Legging (Image via New Balance website)

The NB Essentials Legging is perfect for those who value both comfort and style. It is made from a soft mix of cotton and spandex, so it is flexible and fits close to the body. According to the brand, this legging has a mid-rise and a fitting shape which helps it stay in place while running or stretching. Plus, the chic logo graphic adds a touch of New Balance's heritage look. It is available on the company's website at $97.

2) Women's NB Sleek High Rise Sport Legging 25"

Women's NB Sleek High Rise Sport Legging 25" (Image via NB website)

The NB Sleek High Rise Sport Legging is designed for intense exercise. As the brand suggests, this apparel swiftly whisks away moisture, thanks to New Balance's NB DRY technology, keeping the wearer dry and comfortable even during strenuous exercise.

Training gear for active women will seem more contemporary because of its sleek design and branded elastic waistband. The stretch fabric molds to your body to allow for unrestricted mobility. It is available for purchase on the brand's website for $68.

3) Women's Reflective Print Impact Run Heat Tight

Women's Reflective Print Impact Run Heat Tight (Image via New Balance website)

Designed for cold-weather running, these Reflective Print Impact Run Tights feature NB HEAT technology to keep the wearer warm while managing moisture. According to the brand, the fleece knit fabric provides stretch and a soft feel against the skin.

These tights also boast reflective elements for visibility in low-light conditions and have multiple pockets for essentials. Available for $80 on the company's website, they have a high-rise and drawstring waist, offering a secure, customizable fit.

4) Women's NB AT Legging

Women's NB AT Legging (Image via NB website)

Ideal for outdoor activities, the NB All Terrain Legging is made from a majority recycled knit fabric that supports environmental sustainability. As the brand describes, the stretch mesh waistband and side pocket make this apparel practical for any adventure. The fitted design and mid-rise cut ensure the legging looks great and feels comfortable no matter the setting. It is available for $62 on the company's website.

5) Women's Impact Run AT High Rise Tight

Women's Impact Run AT High Rise Tight (Image via New Balance website)

Women's Impact Run AT High Rise Tight is crafted for performance and durability. According to the brand, the polyknit construction provides flexibility, while NB DRYx technology helps keep the wearer cool and dry.

Practical features like multiple pockets and stretch-woven shin panels enhance functionality, making the tights a great choice for a variety of workouts. One can purchase these versatile high-rise tights for $52 from the brand's website.

6) Women's Cotton High Rise Legging 27"

Women's Cotton High Rise Legging 27" (Image via New Balance website)

As New Balance suggests, this Cotton Legging offers comfort and a high-rise fit that can provide extra coverage. Available at $43 on the brand website, this legging is apt for those who prefer natural fibers. The simple, streamlined design includes stretchy fabric that moves with the athlete, making these tights perfect for both active and casual wear.

New Balance provides a versatile array of women's tights that blend affordability with essential performance features. Each model on this list ensures that active women can confidently pursue various physical activities, embodying both style and functionality without straining your budget.