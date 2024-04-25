Best New Balance sneakers under $100 in 2024

New Balance Sneakers have long been celebrated for their exceptional quality, comfort, and affordability. People who like both sports and fashion will enjoy the brand's sneakers because they combine cutting-edge technology with classic styles.

New Balance's special attention to both the style and performance of its shoes makes the brand popular among the masses worldwide. The name still gives great value in 2024, with many stylish choices priced below $100. Not only are these sneakers good for sports, but they can also be worn every day, making them a useful addition to any closet.

Top New Balance sneakers under $100 in 2024

New Balance sneakers have been in the market for a few decades now, and with time the brand has built its reputation to become one of the most talked about sneaker brands. With no compromise to their quality, material, and functional design, they are also affordable for everyday wear and workout sessions. Here are some of the topmost NB sneakers under $100 to try in 2024:

Women's 500 Classic Shoes

Men's NB Numeric 440 High V2 Shoes

Unisex 237V1 Shoes

Men's NB Numeric 425 Shoes

Men's 410v8 Shoes

1) Women's 500 Classic Shoes

Women's 500 Classic Shoes (Image via New Balance)

According to the brand website, these women's 500 Classic Shoes combine traditional design and comfort. These shoes include a mesh/microfiber top and an EVA foam footbed, which provide breathability and comfort.

Their increased cushioning from the EVA midsole makes them ideal for all-day use. Available at around $93.75 on the brand website, these shoes offer the necessary support and flair, whether doing errands or going out for a laid-back day. They are a must-have for every sneakerhead searching for quality on a budget because of their stylish style and premium materials.

2) Men's NB Numeric 440 High V2 Shoes

Men's NB Numeric 440 High V2 Shoes (Image via New Balance)

Skate in style with the Men's NB Numeric 440 High V2 Shoes, available for $84.99 on the brand website. Designed with the input of the NB Numeric skate team, these high-top cupsole skate shoes are perfect for everyday skating.

According to the brand website, the ABZORB midsole protects the feet during hard skate workouts by mixing cushioning and compression resistance to give a great impact resistance. These sneakers can handle the rough terrain of skating thanks to their long-lasting cupsole and reinforced suede and mesh upper. They are a good buy for skateboarders who want both speed and sturdiness.

3) Unisex 237V1 Shoes

Unisex 237V1 Shoes (Image via New Balance)

The Unisex 237V1 Shoes, which take their cue from 1970s running shoes, are a contemporary take on a timeless style. According to the brand website, these shoes combine retro design elements with modern upgrades, like an EVA midsole, a huge N logo, and a large ripple outsole.

The unbacked suede and mesh upper provide a lightweight, breathable fit, making these shoes ideal for both sports and casual wear. Available at $69.34 on Amazon, their unique design elements, such as the asymmetric rubber tip wrap and angled 'New Balance' text at the heel tab, ensure these sneakers stand out in any collection.

4) Men's NB Numeric 425 Shoes

Men's NB Numeric 425 Shoes (Image via New Balance)

The Men's NB Numeric 425 Shoes, priced at $69.99 on the brand's website, go back to basics with a sleek, minimalist design that doesn’t compromise on durability. Featuring a one-piece reinforced toe and classic rubber cupsole, these sneakers offer exceptional durability, according to the brand website.

The C-CAP midsole ensures comfortable support, making them suitable for everyday wear. With their heritage-inspired look and modern features, these shoes are a great choice for anyone looking for functional yet stylish footwear.

5) Men's 410v8 Shoes

Men's 410v8 Shoes (Image via New Balance)

According to the brand website, Men's 410v8 Shoes are designed for the adventurous. Priced around $70.46 on Amazon, these sneakers are built for both trail and urban exploration, featuring an AT Tread outsole for versatile traction and midsole foam with bio-based content to reduce environmental impact.

The no-sew overlays enhance comfort and durability, making these shoes a reliable choice for those who value sustainability without sacrificing performance.

The 2024 collection of New Balance sneakers under $100 combines cutting-edge technology with the brand's iconic quality and elegance to provide outstanding value.

Every need and choice is expected to be satisfied by an NB sneaker, from the rough durability of the Men's 410v8 to the timeless charm of the Women's 500. These shoes are a must-have addition to your athletic collection since they not only maintain the reputation of a reliable brand but also guarantee that performance, comfort, and style are available at a reasonable cost.