7 Best Pickleball shoes to try in 2024

Pickleball shoes play an essential role in both performance and safety on the court. Pickleball enthusiasts often overlook the importance of the right footwear. As the sport grows in popularity, the demand for specialized equipment, particularly shoes designed to meet the unique needs of pickleball players, has led to various innovative options on the market.

In 2024, several new models emerged as top contenders, offering comfort, stability, and durability enhancements. From shoes built for quick, lateral movements to options that prioritize cushioning and grip, this guide reviews seven standout pickleball shoes that cater to different playing styles and needs. The right pair of shoes can significantly impact a player's game and comfort, whether playing indoors or on rugged outdoor courts.

Disclaimer: This article reflects only the writer's opinions. Please tell us if we missed anything in the comments.

Best Pickleball shoes to try in 2024

Wilson Rush Pro Ace Pickler Men's Pickleball Shoe

Babolat Jet Mach 3

Skechers Slip-ins Viper Court Elite

Adidas GameCourt 2

K-Swiss Men’s Express Light Pickleball Shoe

New Balance FuelCell 996v5

Salming Viper 5

1) Wilson Rush Pro Ace Pickler Men's Pickleball Shoe

Wilson Rush Pro Ace Pickler Men's Pickleball Shoe (Image via Wilson)

The Wilson Rush Pro Ace Pickler is designed to enhance performance with its 4D Support Chassis and a rubber drag pad, specifically catering to players with wider feet. According to the brand's description, this model stands out for its comfort, stability, and durability.

These shoes can be purchased from various online retailers like Amazon and specialized sports stores. The price usually ranges around $100. Pros include its affordable pricing, comfortable fit for wider feet, and the stability provided by its advanced chassis system. However, it has limited color options and might feel somewhat heavy for some players.

2) Babolat Jet Mach 3

Babolat Jet Mach 3 (Image via Babolat)

The Babolat Jet Mach 3 is celebrated for its agility and precision on the pickleball court. The brand claims this shoe's lightweight and stable design is ideal for players who value speed and precise movements.

These pickleball shoes are available for purchase through Babolat's official website and other online sports equipment retailers, the Jet Mach 3 typically sells for approximately $120. Its advantages are its comfort, lightweight feel, and stability during rapid court movements. On the downside, its durability might be less than that of some other models, which could concern frequent players.

3) Skechers Slip-ins Viper Court Elite

Skechers Slip-ins Viper Court Elite (Image via Skechers)

The Skechers Slip-ins Viper Court Elite is recognized for its superior arch support and breathability, features that make it a preferred choice for competitive pickleball players. The brand describes these sneakers as combining style with functional design, making them aesthetically pleasing and performance-ready.

These pickleball shoes are available at major sports retailers and online platforms like Skechers' official site, typically priced around $85 to $100. Pros of this model include enhanced comfort due to its Arch Fit technology, excellent breathability from its mesh construction, and stylish design. The main con is its limited availability in major sizes, making purchasing hard during peak shopping seasons.

4) Adidas GameCourt 2

Adidas GameCourt 2 (Image via Adidas)

The Adidas GameCourt 2 stands out for its lightweight and breathable material, which includes 50% recycled materials, appealing to environmentally conscious consumers. Adidas markets this shoe as a balanced option for players seeking less rigidity in their footwear, available through Adidas' website and other online retailers, usually priced around $65.

The strengths of these pickleball shoes called GameCourt 2 include their environmental friendliness, excellent breathability, and affordability. However, its lighter construction may not provide the same level of support and durability as more robust models, which could be a drawback for players requiring more intensive court performance.

5) K-Swiss Men’s Express Light Pickleball Shoe

K-Swiss Men’s Express Light Pickleball Shoe (Image via Kswiss)

The K-Swiss Men's Express Light Pickleball Shoe is tailored specifically for the sport, featuring a high-density rubber outsole and moisture-managing inner linings to boost comfort and shoe longevity. This model, highlighted on the brand's website, addresses the rigorous demands of pickleball with materials designed to endure the quick-paced nature of the game.

These pickleball shoes can be found on various online retailers like Amazon and K-Swiss's website, with prices generally ranging from $90 to $110. The Express Light's advantages include its specific pickleball design, enhanced durability, and effective moisture management. However, its specialized nature might make it less versatile for other uses.

6) New Balance FuelCell 996v5

New Balance FuelCell 996v5 (Image via New Balance)

Designed for outdoor pickleball play, the New Balance FuelCell 996v5 utilizes proprietary FuelCell foam to facilitate quick, responsive movements and features a rugged outsole for improved traction. According to New Balance, this shoe provides the support and durability required for outdoor surfaces.

These pickleball shoes are available on the New Balance website and other sporting goods stores, typically priced around $135. The pros of this shoe include its advanced cushioning technology for speed and comfort, as well as its durable outsole, which is suitable for rougher terrains. A potential downside is its price point, which might be higher than some other options in the market.

7) Salming Viper 5

Salming Viper 5 (Image via Salming)

The Salming Viper 5 is highly recommended for indoor pickleball play, equipped with a super sticky grip that enhances its performance on smooth court surfaces. The brand highlights this shoe's capability for fast and flexible movements, making it a top choice for players who need to make quick directional changes.

These pickleball shoes are available through various online sports equipment retailers, including Amazon, and have a price generally around $160. The strengths of the Viper 5 include its exceptional grip and comfortable fit, which provide stability and agility during play. However, its higher price point than some other models might be a consideration for buyers on a budget.

Selecting the right pickleball shoes is crucial for enhancing performance, ensuring comfort, and minimizing the risk of injury. This guide has explored several top models of 2024, each offering unique benefits tailored to different needs and playing environments.

From the durable and supportive Wilson Rush Pro Ace Pickler, designed for wider feet, to the agile and eco-friendly Adidas GameCourt 2, players have various options to suit their style and requirements.

The K-Swiss Men's Express Light stands out for its specialized design for pickleball, while the Salming Viper 5 offers a superior grip for indoor play. Each shoe brings something valuable to the court, and the right choice depends on individual preferences for fit, movement style, and play surface.