6 Signs to replace your running shoes

When it comes to safety and avoiding injuries during a productive training session, running shoes are extremely important. For each mile traveled, the shoes go through wear and tear, and their ability to provide cushioning and support diminishes.

It is necessary to learn what might be a sign of shoe replacement if one wants to continue with optimal performance. Hard-core runners must recognize these warning signs of worn-out treads because it will reduce the possibility of injuries.

Common signs to replace your running shoes

Here are some of the most prominent signs why one should replace their running shoes:

Worn out treads

Decreased support

Persistent aches and pains

Visible damage

Uneven wear patterns

Maximum distance covered

1) Worn out treads

Deeply analyze the underside of the shoes for a worn tread pattern. If the treads are tattered or uneven, they should be replaced. Unlike golf shoes, treads create a slip-resistant surface in running shoes. However, worn-out treads can also make the surface unstable while walking and raise the chance of slipping and injuries.

2) Decreased support

With time, the available cushioning materials in running shoes lose their ability to fully hold the feet. When shoes do not provide good support as they did in the past or when they become significantly unstable and painful, it is necessary to change them for some good ones that will help prevent wounds.

3) Persistent aches and pains

Persistent aches and pains due to dirty sneakers (Image via Pexels/@Wendelin Jacober)

Pay attention to any chronic aches and new pains, especially those in the lower part of the legs. Exhausted sneakers lose their ability to serve as efficient cushions and shock absorbers, thus making the joints and muscles strain more.

If during the entire running process, there is discomfort that doesn’t improve after sufficient rest, then it becomes a clear sign that the shoes need replacing.

4) Visible damage

Visible damage of sneakers (Image via Pexels/@Samuel Devantier)

Inspect the shoes for visible outbreaks, which may include tears, holes, or delamination of the upper material. The shoe structure can be damaged, and its integrity and support compromised. This is one of the reasons why runners should discard old shoes after using them for a long period.

5) Uneven wear patterns

While taking a close look at the soles of the shoes, distinct pathways will reveal the pattern of movement. Some wear patterns may not be even, such as predominant wear on one side of the shoe or in a particular area, which can be an indicator of biomechanical issues or an improper fit. However, buying a new pair that perfectly fits all conditions is advisable.

6) Maximum distance covered

Monitor the distance covered while wearing existing shoes. As stated in Well+Good magazine, one should change a shoe pair after running about 300-500 miles (possibly within 4-6 months). This number usually depends on several factors such as running style, body weight, and terrain.

Running shoes that are no longer fit for the recommended mileage may result in injury, so this calls for a new pair.

Conclusion

Being aware of these six signs and replacing running shoes timely ensures good care of the feet and lower body. It also helps individuals run comfortably and safely with a reduced chance of injuries as well as deliver best performance possible. One can also explore some of the best New Balance sneakers to expand their collection with ease.