The best running shoes provide a seamless running experience. Designed keeping in mind the runner's flexibility and responsiveness on track or the field, good running shoes also act as shock absorbers from hard surfaces.

Running shoes ensure joint flexion in the lower extremity joints, foot strength, and controlled motion. According to experts, a good pair of running shoes should be able to strike a balance between cushioning, stability, and ground feel.

After researching the benefits of these pairs, the Sportskeeda team has put together a list of running shoes for women below to invest in in 2024.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion only. Let us know in the comments if we missed out on your favorite silhouettes.

7 Best running shoes for women in 2024

Brooks Glycerin 21

Saucony Ride 17 Women

Brooks Ghost Max

Asics Metaspeed Sky Paris

Nike Pegasus 40 Women's Road Running shoes

Hoka Mach 5 Women

Lululemon Blissfeel 2 Women

1. Brooks Glycerin 21

The Brooks Glycerin 21 (Image via Brooks Running)

Brooks Glycerin 21 is one of the Philadelphia-based brand's bestsellers. This pair has a low-cut silhouette, a slightly raised sole, and a lace closure. It is available in blue, white, and black colorways.

According to the brand's description of the shoe, the upper is made from at least 59.7% recycled materials, with 4.1% reportedly sourced from plastic bottles. These running shoes for women are made for the road and have soft cushioning and a comfortable fit.

Those interested can get their hands on this pair for $160 on the brand's online store.

2. Saucony Ride 17 Women's Running Shoe

The Saucony Ride 17 Women's Running Shoe (Image via Saucony)

Available in a cloud and breeze colorway, the Saucony Ride 17 shoes are crafted from mesh material. The low-top silhouettes reportedly feature PWRRUN + midsole technology, PU-based cushioning, and lace closure.

According to the brand, this pair of running shoes is the best because it offers cushioning, impact absorption, response, stride, energy return, pressure reduction, weight, and durability. These shoes sell for $229.99 on Saucony.

3. Brooks Ghost Max

The Brooks Ghost Max (Image via Brooks Running)

Another silhouette from Brooks Running, the Ghost Max is draped in ebony, open air, and lilac rose colorways. The shoes' uppers are reportedly made of at least 56.4% recycled materials, with 9.39% sourced from plastic bottles.

The low-cut sneakers feature a slightly elevated sole and a lace-type closure. According to the brand description, this pair of shoes is designed for the road and has protective cushioning. It is best for assisted transitions, comfort, and a stable run.

These shoes sell for $150 on the brand's online store.

4. Asics Metaspeed Sky Paris

The Asics Metaspeed Sky Paris (Image via Asics)

The Asics Metaspeed Sky Paris is crafted with at least 50% recycled content and comes in a sunrise red and black colorway. The pair reportedly feature a Motion Wrap 2.0 upper. FF Turbo Plus cushioning and curved sole design.

Additional features include a carbon plate, Asics Grip outsole rubber, and lace closure. As per the brand's description, this pair is designed for speed and helps conserve energy even when taking longer strides.

Those interested can purchase these running shoes for women for $250 on the brand's online store.

5. Nike Pegasus 40 Women

The Nike Pegasus 40 Women (Image via Nike)

The Nike Pegasus 40 is one of Nike's highly rated products. It comes in a volt and crimson colorway and features a breathable engineered mesh upper and react foam midsole.

Nike listed specs include a Forefront and heel Zoom Air units for energy return and a springy ride, a waffle-inspired rubber outsole, a plush collar tongue, and lace-type closure. This pair sells for $140 on the brand's online store.

6. Hoka Mach 5 women

The Hoka Mach 5 women (Image via Amazon)

This pair of Hoka running shoes is made of mesh, synthetic, and rubber materials and comes in a white and copper colorway with an engineered mesh upper and a cushioned footbed.

Other details include the ProFly+ midsole and lace-up front closure. According to the brand description, this pair is lightweight and cushioned, allowing the runner to move with fast steps. This pair sells for $165–$229, depending on size, colorway, and design, on Amazon.

7. Lululemon Blissfeel 2 Women

The Lululemon Blissfeel 2 Women (Image via Lululemon)

This pair of running shoes comes in a mint, berry, and white colorway and features a seamless upper with molded 3D midfoot hugs and tuned foam cushioning that hug the feet and support strides.

The low-cut silhouette also features a segmented outsole and lace-up front closure. The brand describes this shoe as providing a glove-like fit and feel. It is available for $128 on Lululemon.

These running shoes for women have been tested, with multiple reviews attesting to their good qualities.

