7 Best Puma Nitro running shoes to avail in 2024

Puma Nitro running shoes are reliable when it comes to finishing long kilometers. The brand might be known for soccer and basketball, but remember Usain Bolt crushed the 100m record in Puma spikes.

Puma Nitro running shoes are comfy and apt for those long runs, inside or outside. These shoes have a special cushioning system called Nitro Foam. As the brand claims, it's super light and bouncy because it has nitrogen gas in it. Puma started making these shoes in 2021 and the brand keeps coming out with new ones!

Here are 7 Puma Nitro running shoes that one can consider to buy in 2024.

Disclaimer: This article purely reflects the writer's opinion. We might have missed a few products. Please let us know in the comments.

Exploring the details of 7 Puma Nitro running shoes

Puma Nitro running shoes are known for their innovative technology that "gives explosive energy to help make every run feel effortless."

1) Puma Fast-R Nitro Elite

Puma Fast-R Nitro Elite (Image via Puma)

The Puma FAST-R NITRO Elite is a lightweight running shoe made for peak performance. It features a bouncy NITROFOAM Elite midsole for a responsive feel, a hidden PWRPLATE for stability, and a breathable sock-like upper for comfort. With a cushioned heel, grippy sole, and overall lightweight design, this shoe can help runners achieve their personal bests.

Price: $260 on Puma's official website

2) Puma Fast-FWD Nitro Elite

Puma Fast-FWD Nitro Elite (Image via Puma)

Puma's FAST-FWD NITRO Elite running shoe is curated specifically for 5k runners seeking an edge. This high-performance shoe has features that can reduce energy expenditure and muscle fatigue. This allows runners to conserve energy and potentially excel in the competition.

Price: $245 on Puma's official website

3) Puma Deviate Nitro Elite 2

Puma Deviate Nitro Elite 2 (Image via Puma)

Pume Deviate Nitro Elite 2 shoe is meant for longer running periods. According to the brand's description, it is made out of a carbon fiber called PWRPLATE that helps provide stability and maximum running efficiency.

The NITROFOAM Elite offers cushioning technology that makes the shoes lightweight. It has a mono-mesh and durable technology called PUMAGRIP rubber. It can help with multi-surface traction and an effortless run.

Price: $200 on Puma's official website

4) Puma ForeverRun Nitro

Puma ForeverRun Nitro (Image via Puma)

The Puma ForeverRUN NITRO running shoe is known for providing stability and comfort. It combines a soft, dual-density NITROFOAM midsole with a supportive asymmetrical heel counter and a wider medial rubber outsole for stability. It is one of the Puma Nitro running shoes that is ideal for runners who want a cushioned and supportive ride.

Price: $150 on Puma's official website

5) Puma Velocity Nitro 3

Puma Velocity Nitro 3 (Image via Puma)

Puma's Velocity NITRO 3 is created from industry-leading technology for a lightweight and comfortable running experience. Its advanced NITRO foam can provide a springy feel and cushioning, while a sleek heel spoiler can enhance stability for confident strides.

Price: $135 on Puma's official website

6) Puma Deviate Nitro 2

Puma Magnify Nitro 2 (Image via Puma)

Puma's Deviate NITRO 2 can facilitate speed and comfort. It boasts a bouncy and responsive midsole for better cushioning and energy return, while a redesigned plate helps transfer that energy efficiently. The breathable upper keeps the feet cool and secure, and improved traction allows for confident strides at any distance.

Price: $160 on Puma's official website

7) Puma Magnify Nitro 2

Puma Magnify Nitro 2 (Image via Puma)

The Puma Magnify NITRO is a running shoe designed for maximum comfort during long runs. As stated on the brand's website, it features a breathable engineered mesh upper and a thick layer of nitrogen-infused NITROFOAM in the midsole for a plush ride. Extra rubber placements throughout the shoe also ensure durability for those high-mileage treks.

Price: $150 on Puma's official website

Whether one is a seasoned marathoner or a beginner, Puma Nitro running shoes have a variety of shoes to suit everyone's needs. The brand has models like FAST-R NITRO Elite for optimal performance and ForeverRun NITRO for those who prioritize comfort and support. Lace-up and discover the difference Nitro technology can make in the next run!