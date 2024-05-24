8 Best Rabbit gym wear to avail in 2024

Rabbit gym wear offers a range of products designed for fitness enthusiasts. The brand was founded by Monica DeVreese and Jill Deering in 2015, driven by their passion for running and their desire for high-quality, functional apparel.

The brand aims to create gear that combines comfort with performance, catering to the needs of athletes. Rabbit's product line includes various items such as tops, jackets, tights, and shorts, each crafted for different workout conditions and intensities.

8 Rabbit gym wear options for 2024

With a focus on quality and practicality, Rabbit has become a go-to brand for those seeking reliable gym wear for their fitness routines. Let's explore the 8 best options from the Rabbit gym wear collection:

Rabbit EZ Tee Perf LS

Rabbit Treeline Jacket

Rabbit Let ‘Er Zip Jacket 2.0

Rabbit Low Light Zip 2.0

Rabbit Defroster Pocket Tights

Rabbit Cocoon 2.0

Rabbit Fuel n' Fly 4"

Rabbit Cold Front Long Sleeve

1) Rabbit EZ Tee Perf LS

Rabbit EZ Tee Perf LS (Image via Rabbit)

The Rabbit EZ Tee Perf LS is a long-sleeved tee made from the brand's soft EZ fabric. It has tiny holes for ventilation which makes it light and comfy. Rabbit claims that this tee is perfect for running or layering in cooler weather.

The brand’s website states this tee offers next-to-skin comfort. This Rabbit gym wear is known for its softness and quick-drying fabric. However, it is available only in limited color options and may be too light for extremely cold weather conditions. Buy this apparel on Rabbit’s website for around $55.

2) Rabbit Treeline Jacket

Rabbit Treeline Jacket (Image via Rabbit)

The Rabbit Treeline Jacket is medium-weight apparel known for its versatility as it is waterproof and wind resistant. It is suitable for running in wet and windy conditions. As the brand claims, this jacket is proficient in shedding elements and fits well on the body.

This jacket is considered a good choice for winter workouts. It is available for purchase on the brand's website at approximately $185. The only factors that can deter someone from buying this Rabbit gym wear are its higher price and medium weight, which may not be suitable for mild weather.

3) Rabbit Let ‘Er Zip Jacket 2.0

Rabbit Let ‘Er Zip Jacket 2.0 (Image via Rabbit)

The Rabbit Let ‘Er Zip Jacket 2.0 is an outer layer made from Stormfleece Pro material. It protects against wind and rain. It features a full zipper, zippered pockets, and reflective tape for visibility in low light.

As the brand states, it is a good layering option for current temperatures in various surroundings. It costs around $160 on Rabbit's website. Pros include its protective features, practical pockets, and reflective elements. Cons include its higher price and the relaxed fit that may not suit everyone.

4) Rabbit Low Light Zip 2.0

Rabbit Low Light Zip 2.0 (Image via Rabbit)

The Rabbit Low Light Zip 2.0 is a quarter-zip top with an all-over reflective pattern. This enhances visibility during evening or early morning runs. It combines comfort with a tailored fit. However, Rabbit gym wear may not be warm enough for extremely cold weather and is limited to specific running times due to its reflective design. It is available for purchase on Rabbit’s website at around $85.

5) Rabbit Defroster Pocket Tights

Rabbit Defroster Pocket Tights (Image via Rabbit)

The Rabbit Defroster Pocket Tights are designed for cold weather. These tights provide warmth while maintaining flexibility. They are ideal for running in sub-freezing temperatures and come with convenient pockets needed while working out.

These tights aim to deliver warmth without sacrificing movement. This Rabbit gym wear is priced at around $120 on the brand's website. Its flexibility, and practical pockets can encourage runners to buy this apparel. However, it is a bit expensive and may be too warm for milder temperatures.

6) Rabbit Cocoon 2.0

Rabbit Cocoon 2.0 (Image via Rabbit)

The Rabbit Cocoon 2.0 is a versatile layer that is cozy and suitable for both running and lounging. It features a soft fabric and integrated turtleneck, making it a staple for colder weather.

Made with polyester and spandex, it falls under the athleisure clothing category. Get this Rabbit gym wear on the brand's website for about $125. Its pros include its water-repellent coating and semi-relaxed fit. It has limited color options and may be too warm for mild weather.

7) Rabbit Fuel n' Fly 4"

Rabbit Fuel n' Fly 4" (Image via Rabbit)

The Rabbit Swift Elite Shorts are lightweight and breathable, ideal for high-intensity workouts. They offer excellent ventilation and freedom of movement, making them a good choice for both indoor and outdoor activities.

This Rabbit gym wear can be purchased on Rabbit’s website for around $60. Its flexibility is the highlighting factor. On the other hand, it may not provide enough warmth for cooler conditions and limited storage options.

8) Rabbit Cold Front Long Sleeve

Rabbit Cold Front Long Sleeve (Image via Rabbit)

The Rabbit Cold Front Long Sleeve top offers a balance between a long-sleeve shirt and a crewneck. It features a smooth, wind-resistant exterior and a cozy brushed interior, making it a great option for layering on cooler days.

Rabbit claims it provides comfort and protection from the chilly wind. It costs around $90 on the brand's website. Pros include its wind resistance and light stretch fit that can help during frosty runs. However, it may be too warm for mild conditions and has limited color choices.

Rabbit gym wear offers an array of options designed to enhance workout experiences. Founded by dedicated runners, the brand focuses on creating clothes that are suitable for different weather conditions and workout intensities. By prioritizing quality and practicality, Rabbit has established itself as a trusted name in fitness apparel.

