5 Best upcoming Nike sneakers in May 2024

With the upcoming Nike sneakers in May 2024, sneaker enthusiasts are treated to exciting releases as Nike unveils the latest creations, reflecting ongoing innovations in sneaker technology and design. The sneaker release cycle is a well-orchestrated event throughout the year, with May often seeing a surge in new offerings as brands gear up for summer.

This year, Nike continues to impress with a lineup that includes revamped classics and bold new designs. These releases cater to the preferences of diverse sneakerheads and coincide with seasonal trends, offering something fresh and desirable for everyone's collection.

Disclaimer: This article reflects only the writer's opinions. Please tell us if we missed anything in the comments.

Best upcoming Nike sneakers in May 2024

Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Mambacita"

Nike LeBron 21 "Multi-color"

Nike Terminator Low "Aquarius Blue"

Nike Cortez "Forrest Gump"

Nike Mac Attack "Better With Age"

1) Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Mambacita"

Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Mambacita" (Image via Nike)

The brand's website states that the Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Mambacita" is designed to honor the memory of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. This upcoming Nike sneaker is a revival of the classic Kobe 8, known for its lightweight construction and responsive cushioning, which are ideal for basketball players.

They have a lightweight design that enhances agility and speed. This sneaker will come with improved cushioning for better impact absorption. They are an aesthetic tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant's legacy.

This sneaker will be available at select Nike retail stores, the SNKRS app, and major sneaker retailers such as Foot Locker for approximately $190 from May 1, 2024.

2) Nike LeBron 21 "Multi-color"

Nike LeBron 21 "Multi-color" (Image via Hypebeast)

According to the brand’s website, the Nike LeBron 21 "Multi-color" features an innovative design that combines durability and comfort, tailored for explosive play. With its unique colorway, this upcoming Nike sneaker stands out on and off the court. The LeBron 21 model is equipped with an advanced cushioning system that aims to deliver maximum responsiveness and comfort during intense gameplay.

They have a vibrant, eye-catching colorway. Advanced cushioning for optimal on-court performance. Durable construction suitable for intense basketball sessions.

However, these may be perceived as too bold for those preferring subtle designs. High performance design comes with a high price tag. These upcoming Nike sneakers will be available through Nike’s SNKRS app, Nike.com, and at various sports footwear retailers such as Eastbay at estimated price of $200. Release date is not revealed so keep an eye out for its launch.

3) Nike Terminator Low "Aquarius Blue"

Nike Terminator Low "Aquarius Blue" (Image via Sneaker Bardetroit)

The brand's website describes the Nike Terminator Low "Aquarius Blue" as a modern take on a classic silhouette. This upcoming Nike sneaker features a sleek, low-cut design with a refreshing Aquarius Blue color complemented by Coconut Milk and White accents, making it both stylish and versatile. It is built for comfort and durability, suitable for daily wear.

They have a stylish color scheme that stands out. Durable construction, suitable for everyday use. Comfortable fit with supportive cushioning. However, limited color options may not appeal to everyone.

This upcoming Nike sneaker will be available on Nike’s official website, Nike stores, and other retail outlets like Champs Sports for approximately $120 from May 1, 2024.

4) Nike Cortez "Forrest Gump"

Nike Cortez "Forrest Gump" (Image via Sports showroom)

The brand claims that the Nike Cortez "Forrest Gump" revives the iconic design seen in the classic movie. This upcoming Nike sneaker features the recognizable white leather upper with red and blue signature accents along its midsole. Known for its lightweight cushioning and timeless style, the Cortez is aimed at both sneaker enthusiasts and casual wearers seeking a retro look.

These sneakers are iconic, nostalgic design tied to the film "Forrest Gump." They are lightweight and comfortable for all-day wear. However, the simple design might not appeal to those seeking high-tech footwear.

These are releasing on May 8, 2024 and will be sold on Nike.com, SNKRS app, and at select retailers including Foot Locker and Finish Line for around $100.

5) Nike Mac Attack "Better With Age"

Nike Mac Attack "Better With Age" (Image via Nice Kicks)

The brand's website states that the Nike Mac Attack "Better With Age" sneaker is designed to embody a vintage aesthetic that grows more appealing over time. This upcoming Nike sneaker features a color palette of Sail, Midnight Navy, and Coconut Milk, using high-quality leather that ages well, thus enhancing the shoe's character as it wears. The sneaker is tailored for both style-conscious individuals and long-time Nike fans who appreciate a classic look with durable materials.

These sneakers have premium leather materials that improve with age. Classic, versatile styling that fits various occasions. Comfortable fit with adequate cushioning for everyday wear. However, the vintage look might not appeal to those preferring modern designs. Higher price point due to premium materials.

This upcoming Nike sneaker will be released on May 1, 2024 at Nike retail locations, through the Nike SNKRS app, and at other major sneaker outlets like Sneaker Politics at estimated price of $130.

As May 2024 approaches, Nike's lineup of sneaker releases promises to blend cutting-edge technology with eye-catching designs, ensuring there's something for every taste and need. From the homage-paying Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Mambacita" to the vibrant Nike LeBron 21 "Multi-color," these upcoming Nike sneakers are not just footwear but statements of style and innovation.

Keep an eye on release dates and retail locations to snag your upcoming Nike sneaker from this exciting new batch of Nike creations.